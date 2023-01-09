Keeping the exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal in the past, Indian cricket team is currently preparing for the upcoming ODI World Cup set to be hosted in India in 2023. With a new vision and project, the preparations have started eyeing to break the long streak of not being able to win an ICC Trophy. Although the start has been a little shaky with a series defeat to Bangladesh, India will be hoping to finalise their 11 in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka beginning January 10 and give them enough gametime to build confidence and maintain continuity. There were positives from the Bangladesh series as well including Ishan Kishan making it big in the opening spot and fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik doing well. Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Miss India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series As BCCI Decides Not To Rush Him, Say Sources.

A poor stint in the Bangladesh tour seems to have ended Shikhar Dhawan's tenure in the Indian ODI team. Ishan Kishan and Subhman Gill are two players currently who are competing to make this slot their own. This series will be a big opportunity for them. Suryakumar Yadav, after a great display of form in T20Is is waiting for his opportunity in ODIs to add a different dimension and depth to the squad. Although the biggest worry has been the bowling. India is still looking for a settled pace attack devoid of injuries and a wicket taking spinner. IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match in Guwahati.

Captain Rohit Sharma is set to make a return after a period of missing games with his thumb injury. His inclusion will mean Ishan Kishan has to make way despite scoring a double hundred in the previous game. Subhman Gill is all set to partner him in the opening. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are set to hold their positions in the middle order. With Rishabh Pant being absent, KL Rahul has to take up the keeping gloves as well. Axar Patel's newfound hitting form makes him an important asset alongside Hardik Pandya down the order. In the Bangladesh series, either of Yuzvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav failed to instill confidence. So, Washington Sundar should be the premier spin option. Jasprit Bumrah was initially though will be available, but he had to pull out in the last moment and that sets up return of another veteran Mohammad Shami to partner Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik in the pace attack.

India’s Likely Playing XI in 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka:

Subhman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammad Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj.

