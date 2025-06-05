PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Pilgrim, one of India's fastest-growing clean beauty brands, has made a spectacular entry into the booming Rs6,000 Crore lips category within the rapidly expanding makeup segment. In just seven months, the brand has achieved viral success by selling over 500,000 units of its Matte Me Up Bullet Lipstick, Liquid Lipstick, and the first-of-its-kind Dubai Bling Glitter Lipstick--cementing its position as one of India's fastest-selling clean beauty lipstick brands.

A key driver of this phenomenal growth has been Pilgrim's robust creator-led strategy, involving more than 1,000 influencers, from top-tier influencers to an engaged army of micro-influencers. Their campaigns for the Glitter Lipstick and Matte Me Up Liquid and Bullet Lipsticks generated over 100 million impressions across social media platforms.The excitement created among Gen Z and Millennials led to the lipsticks selling out twice in just six months, with the brand clocking an impressive sale of one lipstick every minute.

"This isn't just makeup -- it's skincare-infused colour innovation," said Gagandeep Makker, Co-founder of Pilgrim. "Every launch is shaped in close collaboration with our community. Our customers repeatedly expressed the need for a hydrating formula that does not compromise on rich colour payoff. That is how our Intensely Pigmented Bullet Lipsticks were born, formulated with hydrating and skin-nourishing ingredients like Spanish Squalane and Hyaluronic Acid. Our collections don't just deliver performance; they tell visual stories that celebrate individuality, global cultures, and our clean beauty ethos."

Pilgrim's makeup collections are designed to offer visually immersive experiences, often inspired by rich global cultural narratives. The Dubai Bling Glitter Lipstick campaign, for instance, showcased the dazzling, unique glitter finish and featured iconic shades named after the opulent Dubai lifestyle--The Khalifa, My Habibi, and Royal Noor, becoming instant best-sellers among Gen Z and Millennials alike.

Meanwhile, the Spanish Collection drew inspiration from the passionate world of Flamenco dancers from Spain. Influencers embraced this theme by recreating the Spanish Senorita look, complete with roses in their hair and bold makeup, sparking a viral trend among nano-influencers and consumers. The Bullet Lipsticks also received praise for their luxurious packaging, creamy formulation, and inclusive shade range that caters to diverse Indian skin tones--truly, there is a shade for everyone.

Pilgrim stands out with its skin-first approach to beauty, partnering with global manufacturers to create state-of-the-art products backed by world-class quality and innovation. Each product is thoughtfully formulated with skincare ingredients, delivering not just colour, but care. Today, the makeup range includes over 100 SKUs, featuring serum foundations, concealers, blushes, eyeshadows, eyeliners, mascaras, and primers, but it's the lip category that has firmly positioned Pilgrim as a disruptor in the Indian makeup space.

Building on this momentum, Pilgrim plans to launch 50+ new products in 2025, reinforcing its vision to innovate at the intersection of beauty, skincare, and community.

Pilgrim, a pioneering digital-native beauty brand, is redefining India's beauty landscape. Launched in 2020, Pilgrim swiftly captured the hearts of modern consumers with its innovative, world ingredients-focused approach. The brand's philosophy centres on discovering global beauty secrets and blending them with cutting-edge science to deliver effective, accessible products.

Pilgrim's diverse portfolio, spanning skincare, haircare and colour cosmetics, caters to a nationwide audience through its website, app, and major e-commerce platforms. By prioritizing transparency and quality, Pilgrim has cultivated a loyal customer base, serving over a million consumers monthly.

