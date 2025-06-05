All the stargazers, get ready because soon you will be able to see the full Strawberry Moon of 2025. Many people might not know about this, but June's full moon is the only one called the Strawberry Moon. You might wonder why people call it the Strawberry Moon. Now, as the summer season unfolds completely during the nighttime in the northern hemisphere, people will get to see one of the most attractive celestial events from all across the globe: the Full Strawberry Moon. Let us know about the Strawberry Moon 2025, where to watch it, and all other details about the celestial event. June 2025 Celestial Events: Full Strawberry Moon, June Bootid Meteor Shower, Summer Solstice and More – Know Dates, Best Viewing Times and Locations.

Full Strawberry Moon 2025 Date and Time

The Full Strawberry moon will be in complete phase on Wednesday, June 11, at 3:45 AM EDT, which is 1:15 PM in IST on the same day. But what is the best time to watch it? It's actually at night on June 10, 2025. Also, According To NASA, the full moon will appear for three days, from June 10 morning till June 12.

What Is the Full Strawberry Moon?

The Strawberry Moon is when the strawberry harvesting season begins in North America. The name of the strawberry moon comes from the Northern Hemisphere. During that time, the full moons were named entirely as seasonal events. Now, the moon doesn't look like the proper red or pink colour, so people call it a sweet reminder of nature to collect all those ripened strawberries from the farm. Positive Affirmations For June 2025: Embrace the New Month With Thoughtful Messages, Powerful Quotes and Sayings To Live With Ease and Joy.

There are many other Native American names, especially for the full moon of June, like the Berries Ripen Moon, Green Corn Moon, Hot Moon, and Blooming Moon. Not only does this end here, but there are some English names, too, like the Flower Moon, Planting Moon, and Mead Moon. Lastly, some Celtic names are known by people, like the Horse Moon, Dyan Moon, and Rose Moon.

So this year, are you going to watch the full strawberry moon? If yes, all the details are with you, as given above. get ready to have one of the best ex[perice of your life with your close and lived ones

