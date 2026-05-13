Business News | Sonal Chauhan Launches Pet Family App In Mumbai, Founded By 20-Year-Old Dharm Singh

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 13: A new app for pet lovers called Pet Family was officially launched on 10th May 2026 in Mumbai in the presence of Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan. The app has already started creating excitement among pet parents and animal lovers across the country for its unique idea of building a dedicated social community for pets and their owners.

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Founded by 20-year-old entrepreneur Dharm Singh, Pet Family aims to bring together people who deeply love and care for their pets. The platform is designed as a space where users can share memories, photos, videos, stories, and everyday experiences with their furry companions. From dog and cat lovers to people who care for birds and other animals, the app hopes to create one big digital family for pet parents worldwide.

The newly launched app also includes features like reposting, commenting, saving memories, exploring pet-related content, and connecting with fellow animal lovers from different cities. The platform focuses on emotional bonding and community building, making it more than just another social media app.

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According to the promotional campaign of Pet Family, the app was created with the vision of giving pet lovers a place where "every bond is understood." The campaign highlights how millions of pet parents exist in India and across the world, but very few online spaces are truly dedicated to their emotions, experiences, and love for animals.

The launch event in Mumbai received positive attention for celebrating both entrepreneurship and compassion towards animals. Many people have praised young founder Dharm Singh for introducing an innovative concept at such a young age.

With emotional storytelling, community-driven features, and a warm vision, Pet Family is now looking to become a growing digital home for pet lovers everywhere.

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