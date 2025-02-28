Soumya Ranjan Pradhan Nominated to ZRUCC Member by Ministry of Railway Government of India

New Delhi [India], February 28: Soumya ranjan pradhan residence of Rourkela Odisha has been nominated on ZRUCC by Ministry of Railway Government of India and has been appointed as member of east coast railway zone for period of 2 years

Upon receiving the nomination, Pradhan expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Railways and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for entrusting him with this responsibility. He affirmed his commitment to ensuring better representation for railway users, enhancing direct communication between passengers and railway authorities .

His inclusion in the committee is expected to bring valuable insights from both a business and social perspective

Soumya Ranjan Pradhan made significant contributions to social welfare. Now, as a ZRUCC member, he aims to enhance railway services and improve user experience by facilitating better interaction between passengers and the administration.

