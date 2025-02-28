New Delhi, February 28: OpenAI has released research preview of GPT‑4.5 — its largest and best model for chat yet — for ChatGPT Pro users and developers worldwide. ChatGPT Pro users will be able to select GPT‑4.5 in the model picker on web, mobile and desktop. “We will begin rolling out to Plus and Team users next week, then to Enterprise and Edu users the following week,” said the US-based OpenAI.

According to the Sam Altman-run company, GPT‑4.5 is a step forward in scaling up pre-training and post-training. By scaling unsupervised learning, GPT‑4.5 improves its ability to recognise patterns, draw connections, and generate creative insights without reasoning. Early testing shows that interacting with GPT‑4.5 feels more natural. “Its broader knowledge base, improved ability to follow user intent, and greater “EQ” make it useful for tasks like improving writing, programming, and solving practical problems. We also expect it to hallucinate less,” the company said in a blog post. Microsoft Phi-4-Multimodal, Microsoft Phi-4-Mini SLMs Released With Advanced AI Capabilities, Know How To Access Them.

OpenAI Releases Research Preview of GPT-4.5

Today we’re releasing a research preview of GPT-4.5—our largest and best model for chat yet. Rolling out now to all ChatGPT Pro users, followed by Plus and Team users next week, then Enterprise and Edu users the following week. pic.twitter.com/br5win5OEB — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 27, 2025

OpenAI GPT-4.5 Rollout Completed for Pro Users

Rollout to Pro users is now complete 👀 pic.twitter.com/ASUqQF1uwE — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) February 27, 2025

“We’re sharing GPT‑4.5 as a research preview to better understand its strengths and limitations. We’re still exploring what it’s capable of and are eager to see how people use it in ways we might not have expected,” it added. GPT‑4.5 was trained on Microsoft Azure AI supercomputers. The result is a model that has broader knowledge and a deeper understanding of the world, leading to reduced hallucinations and more reliability across a wide range of topics, the company said. Instagram Reels App: Meta Reportedly Developing Standalone Reels App To Rival TikTok Amid Its Ongoing US Ban Concerns.

GPT‑4.5 has access to the latest up-to-date information with search, supports file and image uploads, and can use canvas to work on writing and code. However, GPT‑4.5 does not currently support multimodal features like Voice Mode, video, and screensharing in ChatGPT. In the future, we will work to simplify the user experience so AI “just works” for you, according to OpenAI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2025 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).