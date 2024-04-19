SRV Media

New Delhi [India], April 19: Specta Quartz Surfaces, a brand by ARL Infratech Ltd, proudly announces the association of celebrity interior designer, Gauri Khan, as its brand endorser. Khan, celebrated for her transformational work with elite clients worldwide, brings her exceptional vision and expertise to Specta Quartz Surfaces.

Also Read | Crocodile Attack in Australia: Teenager Dies in Suspected Reptile Attack in Torres Strait, Other Minor Boy Survives.

Specta Quartz Surfaces is a luxurious Indian brand that has made significant strides in transforming design spaces worldwide. The brand utilizes world-class technology from Breton, Italy to manufacture luxury-crafted stone surfaces, ensuring unparalleled quality and innovative designs. This commitment has resulted in a range of quartz surfaces featuring extraordinary colors and durability, setting Specta apart as a leader in the market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mrs. Gauri Khan to the Specta family as our brand ambassador," said Ankit Jain, founder at Specta Quartz Surfaces. "Mrs. Gauri Khan's exceptional design sensibilities and her commitment to excellence resonate deeply with our brand values. We are confident that her unique perspective will inspire consumers and designers alike, elevating the way they perceive and utilize quartz surfaces in their spaces."

Also Read | Vivo V30e Launch Date in India Confirmed; Check Key Specifications, Design and Features of New Vivo Smartphone Coming on May 2.

As the brand ambassador, Gauri Khan will collaborate closely with Specta to curate captivating design narratives, showcasing the versatility and sophistication of quartz surfaces across various applications. Her expertise will drive innovation and creative expressions that redefine contemporary living spaces.

"I am excited to be associated with Specta as the endorser for their premium quartz stone collection," said Gauri Khan. "Quartz surfaces have become essential in modern interior design, blending style, durability, and sustainability. Together with Specta, I look forward to exploring the limitless possibilities that quartz surfaces offer and inspiring individuals to reimagine their living environments with timeless elegance."

Specta Quartz with its unparalleled craftsmanship along-with Gauri Khan, renowned for her work in luxury interiors, is set to redefine interior design on a national scale. Together, they will unveil a series of compelling campaigns in the weeks ahead.

For more information, please visit - https://spectasurfaces.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)