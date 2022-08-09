New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI/SRV): SPRODE INDIA, on the occasion of 75 years of Indian independence and with a patriotic vision of providing every Indian household with the privilege of the authentic experience of a theatre at home, has launched their highly sought-after JMGO 4K 3D Tri-Color Laser TV Projector U2 and JMGO O series in India. SPRODE is one of the pioneers to introduce smart theatre and laser TV technology in India, as a national distributor of JMGO GLOBAL in India.

The U2 ULTRA SHORT THROW Laser TV Projector is a marvel of technology that provides users with real 4K resolution, an excellent contrast ratio, impressive brightness, accurate colour and amazing details. In addition to offering next-generation technology, SPRODE INDIA and JMGO aim to offer the best-in-class service and support coupled with constant technological advancements.

Also Read | BJP Would Want That the Govt of JD, BJP and Other Parties, Under the Chief Ministership … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Owing to the vastly talented and highly experienced R&D team, the latest JMGO U2 Laser TV Projector employs Patented Native Triple LASER ALPD technology (50000 HOURS LAMP LIFE) to achieve an industrial breakthrough. It boasts an impressive 114 per cent of BT.2020* picture standard.

What's the advantage of NATIVE Tri-color Tech? This technology was used primarily in cinemas and theatres because of its high price tag it was not feasible to use for domestic purposes. Unlike other compromised solutions that still have to rely on the addition of the Phosphor Wheel component in front of the light source to project images; U2 can directly project a native tri-colour laser source, without the loss of colours. In this way JMGO U2 could produce 114 per cent of the rec.2020*, exceeding the BT.2020 standard by 14 per cent and the IMAX* standard by 159 per cent.* providing customers with a high-end home theatre experience. Further, the product uses a Fresnel high gain ambient light rejection 100 inches screen to achieve a peak brightness of 3600 ANSI lumens, sufficient to view movies in the daytime with ambient light.

Also Read | Google Outage: Google Search, YouTube, Google Maps & Other Services Were Down; All You Need To Know.

With features such as Eye Protection Mode; Auto Brightness; Seamless Connectivity with iOS, Windows, and Android devices; Axial Flow Fan; Immersive 3D Experience; and Impeccable Sound with DOLBY AUDIO co-engineered by DYNAUDIO (A Danish loudspeaker maker, ranked among the top 10 global sound brands), MOTION COMPENSATION, HDR10, customers are assured of an all-around, premium experience.

Along with JMGO U2, SPRODE launches two more affordable LED ULTRA SHORT THROW PORTABLE SMART THEATER PROJECTORS - JMGO O1 and O1PRO. The optics are Co engineered by LEICA, (world famous German company that manufactures cameras and optical lenses) and the sound by DYNAUDIO. JMGO-O1 and O1PRO have outstanding picture and sound performance with 4K decoding and Luna OS.

Founded in 2011, JMGO, the global industry leader recently celebrated 10+ years of making significant R&D breakthroughs and becoming the trusted partner for millions of families globally. With constant innovation at the core of its operations and the vision of democratizing UST technology, JMGO has more than 400 industrial patents and won numerous international awards from Germany USA Taiwan, China, and Japan. JMGO has cemented its position as the pioneer of intelligent projection technology and has entrusted SPRODE INDIA to be the authorized distributor of its products in India.

SPRODE Smart Theatres are developed keeping in mind the needs of consumers in India. Since its development process began in 2016, the leading company has introduced a plethora of products such as LED LCD Projector, 4K -Laser TV, LED DLP, LCOS, Portable Smart Theatre, PECO Projectors, WiFi Photo Frame, Home Cleaning Robots, Wireless HDMI and many more. Additionally, the patriotic, young startup aims to transform India into the breeding ground of the latest technology and constantly works towards achieving the goal.

Furthermore, SPRODE INDIA has also successfully ventured into manufacturing industrial items such as Full Gigabyte INDUSTRIAL POE Switch, Optical Transceiver, Optical Fiber Cable, and MS/SS Fabrication Products to name a few. Post-serving industry leaders such as Aditya Birla Group, Tata group, State Bank of India, Ganguly Group, Saini Hyundai, Wealth app India, and SPRODE India has received appreciation from their esteemed customers for their high quality, stable and consistent performing products under extreme industrial conditions. Also, they have satisfied users overseas.

There is a physical store and state of art experience centre in Kolkata. Furthermore, the company is planning to open more such experience centres PAN-India soon.

To know more, visit - http://www.sprodeindia.com and https://smart.jmgo.com

*Data source -

https://www. indiegogo.com/projects/jmgo-u2-4k-tri-color-laser-tv-projector#/

https://smart.jmgo.com

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)