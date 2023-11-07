PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: The Maharashtra government's Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) body today completed lottery allocation of 1,000 houses in the world's tallest rehabilitation towers at the iconic Dhobi Ghat (Mahalaxmi), Mumbai. The project built by Omkar Realtors had already housed over 900 families in October 2023.

Developed under the aegis of Maharashtra government's slum rehabilitation scheme, the Dhobi Ghat project will be housing approx. 16,000 slum residents in phases. The landmark venue is on the international map as one of the largest outdoor open laundries in the world with majority of residents in vicinity engaged in laundry-based services. This project is spread across 12 acres of prime land in South Mumbai's Mahalaxmi location and includes luxury housing overlooking the race course and Arabian Sea.

The project, a joint venture, between Omkar and Piramal Realty will primarily benefit dhobis and people in associated labour such as dyeing, drying, transportation, ironing etc. This project is situated more than 150 meters away from the heritage site, though retaining its natural charm.

Speaking on the handover, Mr Rajiv Agrawal, SRA Head of Omkar Realtors said: The latest allocation carried out by SRA authority will result in approximately 10,000 slum residents residing in owned-homes in the current year at Dhobi ghat project. For Omkar, this also reflects housing of more than 16,000 residents across its projects in Mumbai which is the highest delivery figure in 2023 under the Slum rehabilitation scheme of state government, he added.

The entire slum rehabilitation project of Dhobi Ghat has also set a qualitative benchmark for rehab development with the state of art construction, deployment of spaces for welfare centres, society offices and balawadis (education purpose). The 4-towered SRA project is also deploying 16 elevators of leading German brand Schindler; normally offered in premium housing only.

Omkar has been in the forefront in the slum redevelopment space. As a major player in the field, Omkar is working towards scaling up its high-quality deliveries which has already crossed the 17,000 units within Mumbai region.

