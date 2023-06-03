Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Srinagar city will become a smart city by June 2024. A total 125 projects worth Rs 930 crore has been sanctioned under the Smart City Mission under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Talking to ANI, Athar Amir Khan, CEO, Srinagar Smart City Ltd (SSCL) and Srinagar Municipal Commissioner, said that out of the 125 projects, 56 projects worth Rs 320 crore has been completed, rest of the 69 projects are under execution. Some of the projects have progressed 80-90 per cent while some are at initial stages. "Most of the projects will be completed by December end of this year. Around 16 projects which are under execution will be completed by June 2024," Khan said.

Also Read | UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Admit Card 2023 Out at upsc.gov.in; Hall Ticket for Main Examination Released, Know How To Download.

Khan said, "Our sense is that we will see major transformation in Srinagar city once the smart city projects are completed. We are developing 'walking infrastructure' of around 80 km in the city which is absolutely unprecedented." There will be foot paths and pedestrian lanes crisscrossed all over the city.

Under smart city mission, projects have eight themes such as Jhelum Water Front Development and Water Transport, Urban Mobility Street and Intersection Development, City Beautification and Urban Art, Heritage Conservation and Downtown Renewal, Central Business District Upgradation, Dal Lake Front Conservation, Shalimar Canal Project, Integrated Command and Control Centre HMT, 175 km Srinagar Fibre Optic Internet System, Intelligent Traffic Management System, Green Srinagar are the broad themes the SSCL are working upon. "All the projects are integrated and interconnected together so that we can transform entire Srinagar city," Khan said.

Also Read | World Bicycle Day 2023: From Matto Ki Saikil To Bicycle Days, Pedal Down The Memory Lane with Movies That Capture the Thrill and Nostalgia of Cycling.

Khan said that the Polo View Market is Srinagar's first completely pedestrian and wire-free market. The market has universal access, separate underground sewerage and drainage networks, underground electricity and communication lines, facade improvements of buildings, and public convenience facilities.

Smart city officials are currently working on a comprehensive overhaul of the entire city. Once completed, Srinagar is expected to become a fascinating destination for tourists from all over the country.

Khan said that in addition to the Polo View Market, many other locations in Srinagar have undergone substantial renovations. "Area of Lal Chowk is under renovation. We had planned a complete makeover of Lal Chowk area. Four projects such as Lal Chowk precinct, Ghantaghar, Residency Road and Mecca market are going on. With a budget of Rs 27 crore, we will do a complete makeover of the area. We will complete the renovation work of Lal Chowk area by mid-July this year," Khan said.

Khan said the city has become cleaner, more organised, and easier to navigate, making it an excellent place to live, work and visit.

The transformation of the Polo View Market is just one example of the great things that are happening in Srinagar. With the city's Smart City project in full swing, there are sure to be many more exciting developments in the near future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)