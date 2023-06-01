Early this morning, BSF personnel in the Samba region observed a suspicious movement by a man who had crossed the International Border from Pakistan's side. The troops attempted to stop him, but the invader continued to come closer to the border barrier. After several warnings, soldiers opened fire on him, as a result of which he died. More information is being gathered in the matter, said, PRO Jammu BSF. BSF Troops Carry Out Area Domination Patrol on Snow-Bound Peaks Along LoC in Kashmir (Watch Videos).

Man Who Crossed IB From Pakistan's Side Shot Dead by BSF

BSF troops noticed a suspicious movement of a person who crossed IB from Pakistan side in the Samba area, early morning today. He was challenged by the troops but the intruder kept advancing towards border fencing. The troops fired on him and shot him dead. Further details are… — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

