New Delhi, June 1: The Border Security Force (BSF) neutralized a Pakistani intruder near the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba area in the early hours of Thursday. The BSF troops deployed in the Jammu sector neutralized the intruder as he kept advancing towards border fencing despite warnings from the personnel. Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid, Apprehends Three Terrorists on LoC in Poonch; IED Defused by Bomb Disposal Squad (See Pics and Video).

"In the early hours of June 1, 2023, the alert BSF troops noticed a suspicious movement of a person who crossed IB from the Pakistan side in the Samba area," the BSF said in a statement. Jammu and Kashmir: Infiltration Bid Foiled by Security Forces Along LoC in Uri Sector.

He was challenged by the troops but the intruder kept advancing towards border fencing, said the BSF, which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border. "The troops fired on him and shot him dead. Further details are being ascertained," the BSF added.

