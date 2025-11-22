PNN

New Delhi [India], November 22: SSMD Agrotech India Limited ("The Company" or "SSMD"), a fast-growing FMCG and agro-food processing company operating under the umbrella brand House of Manohar (HOM), has announced that its Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, and close on Thursday, November 27, 2025. The Equity Shares of the Company are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME Platform.

The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, trading, and repacking of a diversified portfolio of agro-food products, including gram flour, chana dal, puffed rice, ramdana, roasted chana, idli rava, rice powder, sattu, and other value-added items. SSMD markets its products under four brands -Manohar Agro, Super S.S., Delhi Special, and Shree Dhanlaxmi - supported by modern processing units, a D2C dark-store factory, and a strong distribution network.

Issue DetailsThe Initial Public Offering comprises a Fresh Issue of 28,17,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each, aggregating up to ₹34.08 crore.

- Face Value: ₹10 per equity share

- Price Band: ₹114 - ₹121 per share

- Minimum Lot Size: 1,000 Equity Shares

- Proposed Listing: BSE SME

Issue Structure:

- QIB Portion: Not more than 27000 Equity Shares

- NII Portion: Not less than 13,16,000 Equity Shares

- Retail Portion: Not less than 13,18,000 Equity Shares

- Market Maker Portion: 1,56,000 Equity Shares

IPO Timeline:

- Issue Opens: November 25, 2025

- Issue Closes: November 27, 2025

Offer Intermediaries

- Lead Manager: 3Dimension Capital Services Limited

- Registrar to the Issue: Bigshare Services Private Limited

- Market Maker: Nikunj Stock Brokers Limited

Utilisation of Net Proceeds

- Working Capital Requirements - ₹1,310.00 lakhs

- Loan Repayment -₹683.33 lakhs

- D2C Dark Store Setup - ₹203.36 lakhs

- Machinery for Namkeen Plant - ₹96.75 lakhs

- General Corporate Purposes -₹ [*]

Management CommentaryMr. Ishu Munjal, Managing Director, SSMD Agrotech India Limited, said:

"SSMD has evolved from a legacy-driven agro business into a rapidly growing FMCG brand with a strong product portfolio and customer reach. This IPO marks a significant milestone for us, enabling expansion of our D2C network, working capital enhancement, and operational strengthening. We remain committed to delivering high-quality, hygienic, and affordable food products to consumers across India."

Mr. Jaigopal Munjal, Chairman, added:

"We have built SSMD Agrotech on the foundation of trust, product quality, and operational excellence. With our modern facilities, brand strength, and expansion roadmap, the Company is well-positioned to capture the rising demand in the FMCG and food processing sector. The IPO proceeds will support our strategic growth initiatives and reinforce our market presence."

Mr. Pankaj Khetan, Director, Lead Manager, commented:

"SSMD Agrotech's growth trajectory, strong fundamentals, and scalable business model reflects a compelling investment opportunity. The Company is poised to benefit from structural tailwinds in the FMCG and food processing ecosystem."

