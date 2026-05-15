Business News | Standard Engineering Technology Limited Reports Record FY26 Performance, Deepens Global Partnerships and Strengthens Board for Next Phase of Growth

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: Standard Engineering Technology Limited reported its highest-ever quarterly and full-year financial performance for Q4FY26 and FY26, delivering on its stated guidance for the year. The performance was supported by steady execution across core businesses, improved operational efficiencies, disciplined cost management, and a strengthened business development engine focused on domestic and international growth opportunities.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Found Hanging in Azadpur Days After Appearing for Cancelled NEET UG 2026 Exam.

During FY26, the Company also took significant steps to institutionalise its next phase of growth by strengthening its Board, expanding global leadership bandwidth, enhancing international collaborations, and broadening access to advanced technologies and strategic partnerships. The re-designation of Mr. Yasuyuki Ikeda as Executive Director and the appointment of Mr. Kancherla Uma Maheswara Rao as Independent Director reflect the Company's sharper focus on global business development, technology-led expansion, and strong corporate governance.

Standard Engineering Technology Limited now offers integrated end-to-end capabilities spanning design and detailed engineering, precision fabrication, execution, commissioning, validation, and lifecycle maintenance of process equipment and turnkey systems.

Also Read | El Nino 2026: These States and Cities in India Face Highest Risk As Historic El Nino Prepares To Hit.

Strategic and Business Highlights

1. Strengthening Board, Global Leadership and Business Development Capabilities

The Board of Directors has approved the re-designation of Mr. Yasuyuki Ikeda from Non-Executive Director to Executive Director, marking an important step in strengthening the Company's global leadership and international business development capabilities.

Mr. Ikeda has been associated with the Company's Board since March 2023 and has played an active role in business development, international collaborations, technology partnerships, and global expansion initiatives. In his enhanced role, he will lead global operations and marketing initiatives, with a focus on expanding SETL's international customer base, strengthening partnerships with global technology providers, and opening new business opportunities across Japan and other overseas markets. Mr. Ikeda is also associated with AGI Group, Japan, a significant foreign investor in the Company.

2. Appointment of Mr. Kancherla Uma Maheswara Rao as Independent Director

The Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Kancherla Uma Maheswara Rao as an Independent Director, further strengthening the Company's corporate governance framework, technical oversight, and strategic depth at the Board level.

Mr. Rao brings over 38 years of experience across precision engineering, industrial manufacturing, software product development, and engineering technology solutions. He holds a B.Tech from JNTU College of Engineering, Kakinada, and an M.Tech from IIT Madras.

His appointment adds deep technical expertise and independent perspective to the Board, particularly as the Company expands into high-precision engineering, advanced process technologies, turnkey projects execution, automation, nuclear, clean energy, bioprocess, and semiconductor-linked applications. The appointment reflects SETL's commitment to strengthening governance standards in line with its growing scale, increasing business complexity, and expanding domestic and global opportunity base.

3. Incorporation of Standard Projects Private Limited as a 75% Subsidiary

The Company has incorporated Standard Projects Private Limited as a 75% subsidiary of SETL.

The subsidiary has been established to strengthen SETL's capabilities in civil construction, precast infrastructure, and Pre-Engineered Buildings across India and overseas markets. It will focus on turnkey execution of industrial and infrastructure projects, supporting SETL's strategy to expand its integrated project execution and engineering solutions business for high-precision and process industries.

Business Development and International Collaboration

During FY26, the Company strengthened its business development architecture with a sharper focus on high-value customer acquisition, international partnerships, repeat order generation, and technology-led market expansion. The expanded leadership structure is expected to support stronger conversion of domestic and international opportunities, particularly in high-precision and high-complexity engineering segments. The Company also continued to deepen collaborations with Japanese and other global technology partners to enhance its product portfolio, strengthen advanced engineering capabilities, and expand access to international markets.

Further advancing its global expansion strategy, the Company entered into a Target-Based Conditional Distribution Agreement with API Pharma Pharmaceutical Trading L.L.C., UAE on March 05, 2026, for the Middle East region. The agreement includes an initial three-year performance period with defined annual and cumulative targets, extendable up to ten years subject to milestone achievement. The partnership covers exports across pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, life sciences, food & beverages, and other process industries, and is expected to strengthen regional presence, expand the customer network, and drive export growth through a performance-linked framework with defined commercial safeguards and periodic reviews.

Financial Highlights:

Key Highlights for Q4 FY26 Financial Results

- Total Income stood at ₹231 crore, registering a 34.97% YoY growth

- EBITDA came in at ₹36 crore, up 26.0% YoY, with an EBITDA margin of 15.4%

- Profit Before Tax (PBT) is ₹28 crore, reflecting a 28.37% YoY increase

- Profit After Tax (PAT) is at ₹21 crore, up 26.33% YoY, with a PAT margin of 9.0%

Key Highlights for FY26 Financial Results

- Total Income stood at ₹793 crore, registering a 26.7% YoY growth

- EBITDA came in at ₹138 crore, up by 15.22% YoY, with an EBITDA margin of 17.4%

- Profit Before Tax (PBT) is ₹111 crore, up by 18.88% YoY

- Profit After Tax (PAT) is at ₹83 crore, up by 20.61% YoY, with a PAT margin of 10.4%.

Management Commentary

Mr. Nageswara Rao Kandula, Managing Director, said: "FY26 has been a defining year for Standard Engineering Technology Limited. We delivered on our stated guidance and reported our highest-ever financial performance, while also strengthening the institutional foundation required for the next phase of scale.

Over the past year, we have evolved from a focused equipment manufacturing business into a more integrated engineering technology platform with capabilities across design, precision fabrication, turnkey project execution, commissioning, validation, and lifecycle maintenance. Equally important, we have strengthened our business development engine, expanded our international collaboration framework, and enhanced Board-level depth through the addition of global leadership and independent technical expertise.

The re-designation of Mr. Yasuyuki Ikeda as Executive Director is an important step in strengthening our international market access, technology partnerships, and global business development efforts. Alongside this, the appointment of Mr. Kancherla Uma Maheswara Rao as Independent Director further reinforces our commitment to strong corporate governance, technical oversight, and long-term institutional capability.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)