Business News | Standard Glass Lining Launches Indias First Glass Lined Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 14: Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited (SGLTL), one of India's leading engineering firms and a recently listed entity on NSE and BSE, proudly announces a landmark strategic alliance with Japan's iconic AGI Group and its affiliate GL HAKKO, global leaders in advanced glass-lined technology, to manufacture World's First Glass-Lined Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers in India.

This milestone collaboration grants SGLTL an exclusive 20-year license to assemble and market GL HAKKO's world-class glass-lined shell and tube heat exchangers in India--a pioneering breakthrough that positions SGLTL on the global innovation map in this segment.

A Historic Opportunity for Indian Manufacturing: Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Nageswara RaoKandula, Managing Director of SGLTL, remarked: "We are deeply honoured to partner with AGI and GL HAKKO, a group with a legacy spanning over 75 years in glass technology. This partnership is a golden opportunity--not just for Standard Glass, but for the entire Indian pharmaceutical and chemical sectors. Until now, this highly specialized equipment was entirely imported. We are now proud to become the first and only manufacturer of this advanced product in India."

A $2 Billion (Estimated) Global Market Beckons: India's pharmaceutical and chemical industries have long relied on graphite heat exchangers--an aging technology known for particle contamination and batch failures. In contrast, glass-lined shell and tube heat exchangers deliver superior durability, corrosion resistance, and process safety, representing a game-changing upgrade for critical process applications.

The latent Indian market alone is estimated to be about Rs. 2,000 crore at current estimated sales price of this product, while the global opportunity estimates exceed $2 billion. Standard Glass has already secured 150 advance orders ahead of domestic production.

"We will also manufacture this product at our upcoming world-class, highly mechanised facility, with an initial estimated capacity of about 200 units per month by Q4 FY26," Mr. Nageswara Rao added. "We are committed to transforming India into a global hub for glass-lined heat exchanger technology."

Conductivity Glass-Lined Reactors: Raising the Bar in Plant Safety: In a parallel initiative, SGLTL has also signed an exclusive agreement with GL HAKKO to produce Conductivity Glass-Lined Reactors--a first for India.

"This cutting-edge technology adds a critical layer of safety by near instantly discharging static electricity--a common hazard in pharmaceutical and chemical process plants," said Mr. Nagesh. "This innovation allows us to offer a unique and effective safety solution for our clients."

A Heartfelt Thank You to AGI Group: "On behalf of our board, employees, and shareholders, we extend our deepest gratitude to Mr. Yasuyuki Ikeda, Group CEO of AGI Group, for his trust and vision," Mr. Nageswara Raosaid. "This partnership marks a major turning point in our journey. With the launch of two revolutionary products--Glass-Lined Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers and Conductivity Glass Reactors--we are redefining industry benchmarks and propelling Standard Glass into a new era of leadership and customer service. As you all know our motto has always been that "Customer is God" and these products help us make our customer plants more effective, safe, and, efficient."

AGI Group: A Committed Long-Term Partner: Mr. Yasuyuki Ikeda, Group CEO of AGI Group, expressed his enthusiasm: "I am truly delighted to bring our shell and tube glass-lined heat exchanger technology to India and the world, in partnership with Standard Glass. AGI Group is proud to be the second-largest shareholder in Standard Glass, after its Indian promoter families."

"Mr. Nagesh's passion for engineering excellence and his vision to eliminate graphite heat exchanger related failures inspired us to entrust this license to Standard Glass. Their ability to manufacture 90+ product types under one roof makes them a true engineering supermarket. I look forward to a long, successful collaboration that spans generations."

About AGI and GL HAKKO: Founded in 1950, AGI is a global leader in advanced glass-engineered systems, offering solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and chemical sectors. Its sister company, GL HAKKO, established in 1955, focuses on high-quality glass-lined reactor and heat exchanger technologies.

