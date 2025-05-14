The auspicious festival of Vat Savitri is here. On this day, married women pray to the banyan tree in honour of Goddess Gauri and Satyavan-Savitri for the wellbeing and long life of their husbands and a peaceful married life. It is also known as Vat Purnima or Jyeshtha Amavasya. The Vat Savitri Vrat 2025 is on May 26 with the Amavasya tithi starting at 12:11 PM on May 26 and ending at 08:31 AM on May 27. It must be noted that the devotees in Northern India follow the Vat Savitri vrat on the Jyeshtha Amavasya, compared to the devotees in Southern Indian states who observe the fast on the Jyeshtha Purnima or full moon day. Hence, married women in Maharashtra, Gujarat and southern Indian states observe Vat Savitri Vrat 15 days later. Among the many rituals that women follow, applying traditional mehendi designs during the fasting day is considered extremely auspicious. Hence, to celebrate the festival, we bring you easy mehndi designs and simple and beautiful henna patterns that you can apply to your hands as you mark the festival. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

As per legend, Savitri was the daughter of King Ashvapati, married to Satyavan, who was cursed to die a year after the marriage. With her devotion and honesty, she compelled the lord of death to return the life of her husband. This is why married women observe Vat Savitri Vrat for the wellbeing and long life of their husband. To keep up with the traditions, they apply beautiful henna patterns and ethnic mehndi designs on their hands as they continue with the auspicious rituals on the fasting day. Take inspiration from these easy mehndi design videos to celebrate Vat Savitri Vrat 2025.

Watch Video of Vat Savitri Vrat Easy Mehndi Design:

Watch Video of Mehendi Design For Back Hand:

Watch Video of Traditional Henna Pattern For Vat Savitri Vrat:

Watch Video of Beautiful Mehndi Design For Vat Savitri Vrat:

The Savitri-Satyavan legend tells the beautiful bonding of the husband and wife relationship and the essence of married life. It is believed that observing a fast on this day can bring good fortune into married life.

