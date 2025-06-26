PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 26: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. (Star Health Insurance) India's largest retail health insurer, has entered into a strategic partnership with Medi Assist to adopt MAtrix, an advanced AI-powered claims platform. This collaboration is a significant step in Star Health's ongoing claims transformation journey, focused on delivering faster settlements, better customer engagement, and technology-led service excellence. The partnership will help in identification and elimination of fraud and reduction in waste and abuse through AI tools.

Through the partnership Star Health Insurance is modernising its claims ecosystem to be future-ready. The platform will help the company strengthen its ability to manage rising claim volumes while maintaining speed, consistency, and transparency in its operations. As part of this transformation, Star Health Insurance is scaling up its digital capabilities to meet growing service expectations from hospitals, policyholders and regulators. The use of the platform introduces intelligent automation, reduces manual steps, and streamlines workflows, enabling stronger turnaround performance across the network.

Anand Roy, MD & CEO, Star Health and Allied Insurance said, "This marks a major step forward in strengthening our in-house claim management capabilities. This partnership is a key milestone in our journey to build a more agile and technology-driven claims ecosystem. Claims are at the heart of the insurance experience, and with Medi Assist's platform, we are enhancing speed, accuracy, and consistency, while keeping a keen eye on fraud, waste and abuse. By reducing manual interventions and standardising processes, we aim to strengthen efficiency and reinforce trust with our policyholders. This along with other initiatives being undertaken at Star Health Insurance will ensure our focus remains on delivering transparent, reliable, and customer-first claims service that meets the evolving needs of the health insurance and healthcare landscape."

Echoing this sentiment, Satish Gidugu, CEO, Medi Assist said, "We are excited to collaborate on this transformative journey. This partnership is set to redefine industry standards in technology-driven insurance operations, ensuring an exceptional Policyholder experience."

A key advantage from the partnership for Star Health Insurance is its rules and configuration-based engine, which ensures consistent and standardised claims adjudication. This reduces subjectivity and improves process accuracy. The platform also enables co-working and AI co-pilot support, allowing Star Health Insurance's claims teams to make faster and more informed decisions. Additionally, it strengthens the Company's ability to detect and prevent fraud through advanced AI and machine learning tools, helping reduce waste and protect the integrity of the claims process.

The partnership also strengthens customer engagement, with AI-powered chatbots, virtual assistants, and omnichannel support available across mobile apps and WhatsApp. A unified API architecture ensures secure, real-time data exchange among insurers, healthcare providers, and the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX), enhancing overall stakeholder connectivity.

This integration represents a critical advancement in India's digital health insurance landscape combining innovation, operational readiness, and a sharper focus on policyholder outcomes.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. (BSE: 543412) (NSE: STARHEALTH) is a market leader in standalone health insurance in India. The Company commenced operations in 2006 and is India's first Standalone Health Insurance Company. Star Health Insurance provides Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance to customer. The Company has grown to emerge as one of the preferred private health insurance Company in India with several pioneering products and services to its credit. With customer-centricity at its core, the Company has superior and innovative product offerings, service capabilities and a seamless claims management process. Star Health offers tailor made products to cater to the needs of customers across cancer, diabetes, cardiac illnesses and senior citizen, women and children specialized suite of health insurance offerings. Star Health is India's first health insurance company to settle over 1 crore claims.

Star Health Insurance has a strong multi-channel distribution network with 913 offices, with 14,000+ network hospitals, over 7,75,000 licensed agents, robust bancassurance and financial institution partners, and 17,000 employees. In FY25, Star Health's gross written premium stood at Rs.17,553 Cr with its net worth at Rs.8,668 Cr.

About MAtrix: The MAtrix platform, developed by Medi Assist, is an advanced digital claims management solution that leverages AI and configurable workflows to streamline claim operations and prevent health insurance fraud. The platform's AI-enabled claims management capabilities makes the claims process faster, more transparent, and more efficient.

