Sonam Kapoor is a true fashionista. Well, every girl will agree with this regarding fashion. Sonam never misses a single chance to flaunt her beauty and style. She is the one who shows her royalty in every outfit. The actor who turned out to be a style icon is setting all the fashion standards with her bold and stunning wardrobe choices. Recently, Sonam Kapoor was seen at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London. Guess what? Again, she uploaded jaw-dropping pictures of herself that fans cannot wait to praise. So, in this article, we have curated some of her best Looks from Dior, like in kimonos, A-line silhouettes and more. You can take the outfit inspiration for your next look, too. Did Sonam Kapoor Cut Her Hair for Charity or Noble Cause? Know Truth Behind the Actress’ 12-Inch Viral Haircut Video.

Dior Girl!

Sonam is a global brand ambassador of Dior. Recently, Sonam wore a high-collared belted jacket in Kyoto. For pairing, she wore a button-down white shirt with black pencil heels. Isn't she giving the chic vibe? She kept the accessories minimal, with a Lady Dior handbag. Sonam chose the pink lip shade with minimal eyeshadow and blushed cheeks for a glam look. Sonam Kapoor Is ‘Wicked Hot’ in Stunning Green Gown, Actress Absolutely Slays in Breathtakingly Gorgeous Ensemble.

Just Sonam, Stealing the Show and How!

Recently, Sonam donned a Gold kimono ensemble from Dior at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party. This outfit is inspired by origami, a Japanese art of paper folding. With stiff edges and a perfect geometric outline, her look is enhanced even more. Sonam chose a sleek black Dior handbag, which she paired with bold thigh-high leather boots for accessories. With golden stud earrings and subtle glam looks, Sonam made her appearance.

Chic Elegance

In another iconic look was a soft pink pastel hue and a cherry blossom floral outfit. The actress looked breathtaking in this stunning outfit, which she wore in Dior's pre-fall 2025 presentation in Kyoto. To complete her whole look, she opted for a sleek black cape. For accessories, Sonam chose a black Lady Dior handbag and paired it with high heels. She kept it subtle for a glam look with blush cheeks, highlighter, and pink lip shade.

What are your thoughts on Sonam Kapoor's stunning looks? Her fashion prowess is class apart, inspiring everyone to take notes.

