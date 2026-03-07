PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced that it has been honored with the 'Excellence in Change Transformation' award at the Economic Times Human Capital Awards 2026. The recognition was conferred on February 19 at a distinguished ceremony hosted by The Economic Times.

The Economic Times (ET), one of the world's largest financial newspapers and a leading media publication, instituted the Human Capital Awards to recognize organizations that nurture human capital by investing in people, processes and culture. Startek was the only BPO recognized in this category.

The award followed a rigorous three-step evaluation process, including a detailed submission of people practices, a preliminary assessment by official tabulators and a final grand jury presentation before eminent leaders from diverse industries. The evaluation criteria focused on strategy and innovation, execution and implementation, measurable business impact and talent experience outcomes.

Startek was recognized for its comprehensive change transformation initiatives across hybrid workplace management, employee engagement, leadership capability, transparent communication, learning and career progression, inclusivity and associate wellbeing. These initiatives have strengthened organizational agility while enhancing employee experience and measurable performance outcomes.

"At Startek, transformation is a continuous journey to evolve with purpose," said SM Gupta, Chief People Officer, Startek. "Our focus has been to build a resilient, future-ready organization by aligning culture, leadership and capability with business strategy. Being recognized for Excellence in Change Transformation reinforces our belief that sustainable growth begins with investing in people and creating an environment where they can thrive."

Operating across multiple geographies, Startek continues to advance its hybrid work framework and people strategy to drive engagement, accountability and long-term value for clients and associates alike.

About ETHRworld

ETHRworld is the brand-new digital initiative by The Economic Times. It is a unique blend of learning, networking and exploring opportunities with industry experts, peers, policy makers and solution providers, impacting the dynamic HR landscape in India.

It is the first-of-its-kind HR community which is exclusively crafted for the HR leaders and by the HR leaders, from across the globe. A new dynamic in the world of people and work which aims at enabling and empowering organizations in turbocharging their HR efforts to metamorphose into an Exponential Organization.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 12 countries with a team of 38,000 associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy, and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Startek.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/5686478/Startek_Logo.jpg

