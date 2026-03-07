Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): The Chinese government has sentenced Palden Yeshe, a Tibetan monk, to six years in prison for teaching Tibetan language to over 300 students during their school holidays, drawing renewed criticism over China's tightening restrictions on Tibetan cultural and linguistic practices, as reported by Radio Station Voice of Tibet (VoT) and cited by Phayul.

According to a report by Voice of Tibet (VoT), Palden Yeshi, a monk and teacher associated with Karze Monastery in Tehor, Karze County, was detained by Chinese authorities on May 17, 2021. Sources stated that police officers arrived at the monastery without prior notice and took him into custody. Palden Yeshi had been organising informal Tibetan language lessons for children from nearby communities during school vacations.

These classes, which focused on reading and writing in Tibetan, were attended by more than 300 young students who wanted to learn their native language. However, Chinese authorities allegedly viewed these voluntary classes as unlawful activities.

Following his arrest, officials did not provide his family with clear explanations about the reasons for his detention or the legal framework under which he was being investigated. Family members remained largely in the dark about the charges against him for an extended period after his arrest.

Recent information that surfaced on January 8 confirmed that Palden Yeshi is currently being held at Chushul Prison in the Tibet Autonomous Region and has been sentenced to six years behind bars. While authorities have not officially detailed the charges against him, His efforts to promote Tibetan language education among children are believed to be the primary reason behind his imprisonment.

The monk's detention has also had serious repercussions for his family. Reports indicate that his elderly father suffered immense emotional distress after learning about his son's arrest. The family also faced repeated pressure and intimidation from Chinese police, further worsening their situation, as highlighted by Phayul.

Amid the psychological strain and ongoing harassment, Palden Yeshi's father passed away on September 29, 2022. Observers say the case highlights growing concerns over the suppression of the Tibetan language and cultural expression in the region. Critics argue that individuals working to preserve Tibetan linguistic heritage increasingly face legal risks and surveillance under Chinese rule.

Despite the severity of the sentence, Chinese authorities have yet to publicly disclose the exact legal charges that led to Palden Yeshi's conviction, leaving his family with continuing uncertainty about the basis of his imprisonment, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

