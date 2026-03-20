VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 20: Startup Singam - Season 2 continues to redefine the scale and impact of startup reality television in India, having already recorded ₹50.15 crore in cumulative investment commitments within the first 8 episodes, out of the 26 episodes planned for the season. With the season still in its early stages, the platform is expected to cross ₹100 crore in total investment commitments, further strengthening its position as a serious ecosystem connecting visionary entrepreneurs with influential investors.

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One of the defining highlights of the season came with a historic ₹21.4 crore investment commitment in a single episode, marking the highest funding commitment ever recorded in the history of a startup reality show in India.

The landmark episode showcased strong investor confidence across diverse sectors. Rononetics, a promising deep-tech startup, secured a ₹11 crore commitment, while consumer brand Sirimiri attracted a substantial ₹10 crore investment, reflecting strong belief in scalable consumer-driven businesses. In addition, TAGCS received an investment commitment of ₹40 lakh, underscoring the diversity of startups gaining traction through the platform.

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The strong momentum of the season is also reflected in the overwhelming response from the startup ecosystem. The current season has received over 4,000 startup applications from across India, demonstrating the growing aspiration among founders to present their ventures on a national platform that combines mentorship, visibility, and access to capital.

Speaking about the milestone, Hemachandran, Co-Founder of Startup Singam, said:"Startup Singam was envisioned as a bridge between bold entrepreneurial ideas and the investors who believe in them. The strong investment commitments we are witnessing in Season 2 reaffirm that India's startup ecosystem is thriving and that platforms like ours can play a meaningful role in accelerating innovation and enterprise."

Balachander, Co-Founder of Startup Singam, added:"Crossing ₹50 crore in commitments within the first eight episodes is a significant validation of the trust both founders and investors place in Startup Singam. With the momentum we are seeing, we are confident that Season 2 will cross ₹100 crore in investments, creating real opportunities for entrepreneurs across the country."

Speaking about the milestone, Kumar Vembu, Founder & CEO of Mudhal Partners: When we launched Startup Singam, the goal was simple: make fundraising less mysterious and make Tamil entrepreneurship impossible to ignore. ₹50 crore in commitments within 8 episodes is proof that this mission is working. None of this happens without the 4,000 founders who trusted us with their dreams, the 25+ investors who showed up with conviction, and the 100+ HNIs who believed in this platform before the results were visible. You are all co-authors of this milestone. Startup Singam is also a rare crucible for founders. It's a unique opportunity to relive their journey, revisit the dreams that started it all, and face tough, multi-investor scrutiny in a compressed, high-stakes environment. That pressure forges sharper thinking, stronger conviction, and the ammunition to win in the market. To every entrepreneur still watching from the sidelines. your story deserves to be amplified, your fundraise deserves to be simplified, and your success deserves a national stage. Join this movement. Startup Singam is just getting started.

About Startup SingamStartup Singam is one of India's emerging startup reality platforms designed to identify, mentor, and invest in promising entrepreneurial ventures. The show brings together founders, investors, and industry leaders, creating a dynamic ecosystem where innovative ideas receive both funding opportunities and national visibility.

Startup Singam airs on Star Vijay every Sunday at 11 AM. You can also stream it anytime on JioHotstar.

For more details, please contact: +91 90475 66466

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