Business News | Steel Exchange India Secures 5-Year Renewal of Approval from MES Under the Ministry of Defence

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 6: Steel Exchange India Limited (NSE: STEELXIND, BSE: 534748), one of the leading integrated steel manufacturers in South India and a trusted name in TMT rebars under the brand SIMHADRI TMT, has received renewal of approval from the Military Engineer Services (MES) under the Ministry of Defence for the supply of its TMT bars.

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The renewed approval covers TMT bars of grade Fe 500D and Fe 500D HCRM in the size range of 8 mm to 32 mm, manufactured at the Company's integrated steel plant at Sriram Puram, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, using TEMPCORE technology.

The approval has been renewed for a period of five years, reinforcing the Company's continued compliance with MES's stringent quality standards, technical evaluations, and inspection protocols.

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MES approvals are granted to a select set of manufacturers meeting rigorous criteria, creating a high entry barrier vendor base. This renewal reflects Steel Exchange India's consistent focus on quality, process discipline, and adherence to prescribed standards over time.

The approval remains subject to ongoing compliance requirements, including testing as per IS 1786:2008 standards and periodic inspection of manufacturing processes and quality systems by MES authorities.

With this renewal, the Company continues to remain eligible to participate in MES projects, strengthening its presence in institutional and government-linked infrastructure segments.

Commenting on the update, the management of Steel Exchange India Limited said: "This renewal reflects our consistent focus on quality and disciplined execution, which are critical for institutional supply. It reinforces our position in a segment characterized by stringent standards and high entry barriers. We see this as an important step in sustaining our participation in MES projects and strengthening our presence in government and infrastructure-linked segments."

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