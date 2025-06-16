Step Into a World of Imagination With The Newly-Renovated Thematic Rooms at Four Points Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah

Surabaya [Indonesia], June 16: Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah proudly announces the launch of its newly renovated thematic rooms, offering guests especially families with young children an extraordinary staycation experience filled with imagination, wonder, and lots of fun.

The new addition features six uniquely designed rooms, where each of the room designed to delight the little guests' fantasy to life through carefully curated interiors, interactive design elements, and playful atmospheres that spark joy and creativity. Whether it's a magical escape or an adventurous journey, these rooms are built to inspire unforgettable memories.

Introducing the Six Thematic Rooms:

1. Mini Traveller

Soar into a world of adventure with whimsical hot air balloon ornaments, maps, and travel-inspired details that transport little globetrotters on a global journey right from their room.

2. Magical Fairyland

A dream come true for fairy tale lovers, this enchanting room is bathed in shades of pink, glittering lights, and delicate fairy motifs, bringing a touch of fantasy to little ones' stay.

3. Pirate's Treasure Island

Hey, little captains! With a bed shaped like a boat and treasure chest decor, this room promises a seafaring adventure full of imagination, mystery, and hidden treasures.

4. Rocket to the Moon

Blast off into outer space with this cosmic-themed room. From rocket ships to glowing stars, every element fuels a child's curiosity about space and exploration.

5. Go Little Racer!

Designed for speed racer enthusiasts, this vibrant room is all about fast lanes and dream chaser. It's the perfect pit stop for little racers to recharge and imagine their next big race.

6. Mermaid Dreams

Dive into an enchanting underwater world with shimmering sea-inspired, calming aqua tones, and dreamy mermaid feels. This room will surely bring the magic of the deep sea to life.

Strategically located above the Pakuwon Mall, the largest shopping mall in Indonesia, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah provides the perfect balance of leisure and convenience, moreover enhanced by these imaginative new room options. For reservations and more information, visit https://www.marriott.com/subfk or contact at +6231.297.10000

Press ContactMs. Cindy YuwonoComplex Marketing Communications Managerfp.subfk.marcomm@fourpoints.com

About Four Points by Sheraton®

Four Points by Sheraton is a global brand with over 335 hotels in over 45 countries and territories. At Four Points, travel is reinvented where timeless classics are woven with modern details, paired with genuine service in a casual environment--all around the world. Four Points hotels can be found in the heart of urban centers, near the beach, by the airport, or in the suburbs. Each hotel offers a familiar place to kick back and relax with an authentic sense of the local, where guests can watch sports and enjoy the brand's Best Brews® program. Four Points is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To learn more about Four Points, visit us online.

