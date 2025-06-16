Actor Ram Kapoor has added a brand new luxury car to his collection. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame has become the proud owner of a Lamborghini Urus SE. According to reports, the actor's latest purchase has made him the first Indian to own this specific model. The luxury SUV was officially launched in India in 2024. Several photos of Ram Kapoor posing with his brand-new car at the showroom are going viral on the internet. In the pictures, we could also see Ram Kapoor's wife, Gautami Kapoor, making the moment even more memorable. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ 4 Premiere: When and Where To Watch New Season of Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda’s New Romantic Show Online, Part of Ekta Kapoor’s Successful Series.

Ram Kapoor Adds Lamborghini Urus SE to His Garage

Ram Kapoor expanded his car collection by gifting himself a brand new Lamborghini Urus SE. According to Autocar India, the luxury SUV costs around INR 4.57 crore. However, the on-road price may vary depending on the location of purchase. In a post shared by Car Carzy India on Instagram, the Student of the Year actor could be seen posing with his new car along with his wife, Gautami Kapoor.

Ram Kapoor Becomes Proud Owner of Lamborghini Urus SE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Car Crazy India® (@carcrazy.india)

Ram Kapoor's Lamborghini Urus was in a striking Verde Gea green colour, featuring a black leather interior with orange accents. The car is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 hybrid engine that produces 800 horsepower and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. Apart from his recent car purchase, Ram Kapoor frequently makes it to the headlines due to his drastic weight loss and engaging social media posts. 'No Shortcuts': Ram Kapoor Denies Surgery and Ozempic Claims After Facing Trolls Over His Massive Weight Loss Transformation (Watch Viral Video).

Ram Kapoor’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor)

On the work front, Ram Kapoor will be next seen in Mistry, the official Indian adaptation of the popular American series Monk. A trailer for the upcoming series co-starring Mona Singh was recent revealed by the makers. Mistry will stream on JioHotstar from June 27, 2025.

