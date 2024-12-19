NewsVoir

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], December 19: The timeless allure of Jodhpur served as the perfect backdrop for an artistic magnificence as Stonex showcased an extraordinary marble art installation during the prestigious Umaid Bhawan Palace Cup Tournament, a cornerstone of the celebrated 25th Jodhpur Polo Season.

This exclusive creation, seamlessly blending heritage and artistry, brought an unparalleled elegance to the season's grandeur. Set against the opulent backdrop of the iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace, the installation captured the essence of tradition and innovation. Its intricate design and exceptional craftsmanship resonated deeply with the regal ambiance, symbolizing the enduring legacy of polo and the cultural richness of Jodhpur.

Gracing the event was the esteemed HH Maharaja Gaj Singhji of Jodhpur, whose patronage has been instrumental in fostering the spirit of polo and celebrating the city's artistic heritage.

The 25th Jodhpur Polo Season, renowned as a pinnacle in India's polo calendar, has attracted global attention with its seamless blend of sport, tradition, and luxury. Among the highlights was the coveted Hermes Cup, alongside other notable names that have lent their prestige to the season, further elevating its stature on the international stage.

Speaking on the occasion, Sushant Pathak, CMO, Stonex India, remarked, "At Stonex, our creations transcend art, serving as a bridge between history and modernity. The Umaid Bhawan Palace Cup and the grandeur of the Jodhpur Polo Season embody the ideals we hold dear--timeless elegance, craftsmanship, and cultural legacy. We are deeply honored to have been part of this iconic celebration and to contribute to its enduring narrative."

The season stands as a testament to Jodhpur's unparalleled legacy as India's polo capital, with Stonex's masterpiece underscoring its commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and creativity, perfectly aligning with the timeless grandeur of this historic event.

Since 2001, Stonex has redefined luxury through unparalleled craftsmanship, offering over 500 exquisite varieties of marble and natural stone sourced globally. Known for its artistry and innovation, Stonex has become a beacon of sophistication, blending tradition with modernity. With an international footprint across the USA, UAE, Australia, the UK, and Singapore, the brand continues to inspire awe, creating timeless masterpieces that redefine lifestyle and design.

For more information, please visit website www.stonexindia.com.

