Business News | Strand Life Sciences Launches South Asia's First Olink Explore HT Proteomics Service, Enabling Large-scale Multi-omics Discovery

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 19 (ANI): Strand Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, on Tuesday announced the launch of its advanced proteomics capabilities, powered by Olink Explore HT, marking a key milestone in expanding large-scale multi-omics research in India and South Asia.

Every living cell produces thousands of proteins -- the molecular machines that carry out virtually every biological function in the body, from fighting infection to regulating metabolism. Proteomics is the large-scale study of these proteins: what they are, how many are present, and how their levels shift in health and disease. It tells us what is actually being built and in what quantities -- making it one of the most direct windows into the biology of disease.

Also Read | Impact Subs in Today’s IPL Match for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants.

Next-generation proteomics platforms have enabled the simultaneous analysis of thousands of proteins from a single, small blood sample. The result is a richer, faster, and far more actionable picture of disease biology -- one that supports more precise treatment selection and the discovery of new drug targets.

According to a Reliance Industries Limited release, Strand has successfully completed a proteomics project for a biopharma partner, involving patients with chronic kidney disease, demonstrating the platform's potential in translational research and clinical studies.

Also Read | 'They Can Even Demolish My House, But I Will Never Bow Down': Abhishek Banerjee Reacts After KMC Notices on 17 Kolkata Properties.

"Olink Explore HT enables the measurement of over 5,400 protein biomarkers from just 2 uL of sample -- roughly one-twenty-fifth of a single drop of blood -- allowing Strand to deliver integrated proteomics, genomics, and clinical insights for advanced research and drug discovery," the release said.

"For pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, this capability represents a transformational change. Research programmes that once required time-intensive sequential investigation can now be compressed into integrated, large-scale studies. For clinicians and patients, the promise is equally significant," it added.

Biomarkers identified through proteomics can guide treatment decisions with greater confidence and open new frontiers in precision medicine.

Ramesh Hariharan, CEO, Strand Life Sciences, said, "With Olink Explore HT, Strand is bringing one of the world's most advanced proteomics platforms to India and the region. By combining this with established strengths in genomics, bioinformatics, and clinical partnerships, Strand aims to deliver end-to-end multi-omics programmes and enable faster, more impactful discovery. We welcome collaborations with global pharma and biotech partners to accelerate research and development pipelines."

Strand can now support the generation of large, multi-modal datasets across diverse and clinically relevant populations in India, broader South Asia, and West Asia. Through its extensive network of clinical partners, the company enables studies across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, nephrology, metabolic diseases, and rare disorders.

With this launch, Strand is engaging with global academic, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology organisations seeking to conduct discovery, validation, and translational research programmes at scale, and is offering: access to over 5,400 protein biomarkers through Olink™ Explore HT; seamless integration with genomics and clinical datasets; end-to-end support -- from study design to data analysis and interpretation, and proven expertise in executing large cohort-based studies in diverse populations

With this launch, Strand is engaging with global academic, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology organisations seeking to conduct discovery, validation, and translational research programmes at scale, and is offering -- access to over 5,400 protein biomarkers through Olink Explore HT; seamless integration with genomics and clinical datasets; end-to-end support from study design to data analysis and interpretation; and proven expertise in executing large cohort-based studies in diverse populations.

As global demand for integrated multi-omics data continues to grow, Strand's early adoption of Olink Explore HT positions it as a preferred partner for high-impact discovery programmes, the release stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)