Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: Streax Professional, one of India's leading professional hair colour brands, proudly announces the much-anticipated final stages of Streax Professional Hairstyle Icon 2025, as the title sponsor and partner of India's most anticipated digital talent hunt for hairstylists. Held in partnership with OMG Face of the Year (FOTY), the initiative is set to shine the spotlight squarely on the unparalleled creativity, craft and vision of India's hairstylists and salonists.

Streax Professional has a long-standing commitment to championing the talent of hairstylists and salonists. The brand has consistently empowered, educated, and elevated them to the forefront of the industry, and this event further solidifies that dedication.

OMG Face of the Year (FOY) is India's biggest digital talent hunt and the ultimate launchpad for the next generation of models and artists. Now in its exciting third season, OMG FOY has become a nationwide phenomenon. With its dynamic format, vast digital reach, and star-studded jury, it has refined the way beauty and fashion talent are discovered in India. From virtual auditions to high-energy challenges, OMG FOY is not just a contest--it's a celebration of ambition, creativity, and the dreams of tomorrow's icons.

This year, it's bigger, bolder, and more glamorous than ever! This year's edition brings forth the thrilling hunt for the "Hairstyle Icon of the Year", where India's most talented hairstylists will battle it out for national recognition. With tremendous entries pouring in from across the country, it was a tough task selecting the impressive 100+ hairstylists who qualified through intense knockout rounds. On 18th July 2025, the Top 10 finalists were officially declared. These finalists will now head to Mumbai for an immersive three-day experience, featuring a high-powered mentoring session by Heena Dalvi and a special session with celebrated hair expert and this season's jury member, Shirin Merchant, marking a transformative milestone on their journey to the crown.

On the final day, July 31st, these 10 creative trailblazers will showcase their vision through curated mood boards and then bring those ideas to life by styling models for a live runway walk. Their work will be judged by an eminent jury, including Mrs. Rochelle Chhabra, Head of Streax Professional; Kannagi Desai - Beauty, Health & Wellness Editor- Elle India, Sini Shetty, Femina Miss India 2022; and Rohit Khandelwal, Mister World 2016. The OMG - Hair Style Icon of the Year will be brought to life as a 6-episode reality series, also featuring the Face of the Year contest, premiering soon on a leading OTT platform.

Dheeraj Arora, Managing Director & CEO, HRIPL, added, "With Hairstyle Icon 2025, we're turning creativity into a cultural conversation. This platform brings together fresh talent, digital engagement and professional recognition, reinforcing Streax Professional's commitment to celebrating those who redefine India's hair fashion landscape. By combining mentorship, professional exposure and real industry opportunities, we hope to set new benchmarks for creative excellence and truly empower the artist community across the country. It's about nurturing talent and creating a vibrant ecosystem for hair artistry in India."

Rochelle Chhabra, Head, Streax Professional, said, "At Streax Professional, empowering hairstylists isn't just something we do -- it's embedded in our brand's DNA. For years, we've nurtured, educated, and celebrated salon professionals because we believe they are the bridge between aspiration and transformation. Hairstyle Icon 2025 is an extension of that belief -- a platform that fuels creativity, rewards skill, and equips stylists to bring their clients' vision of becoming the best version of themselves to life. This is more than a contest; it's our way of honouring the artistry that powers beauty every single day.

"OMG Face of the Year began as a dream to spotlight raw talent and give a platform to those who deserve to be seen. Partnering with Streax Professional has truly taken that dream to new heights. Their belief in nurturing creativity and skill gave wings to this platform, helping it roar across India and touch lives in every corner. This partnership isn't just powerful, it's transformative", says Parimal Mehta, Founder & Curator, OMG Face of the year.

Excited to be shooting the finalists, Celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani said, "Great hairstyling is not just technique, it's storytelling. Capturing these creative journeys and the spirit of each finalist is what makes this collaboration special for me. I'm eager to capture the essence of their talent and dedication."

The campaign is live on Streax Professional's social media channels. As the contest unfolds, Hairstyle Icon 2025 promises to shine a spotlight on India's most promising hair artists and set new benchmarks for creativity in the industry.

About Streax Professional

Streax Professional, a brand closely associated with style and glamour in the salon business, was launched in 2004 by Hygienic Research Institute. Streax Professional is the smart choice for smart Indian stylists and consumers. Launching innovative products with well-researched formulations, especially suited to Indian hair types, Streax Professional is the forerunner in the professional segment with the widest distribution network. Streax Professional Hair colourant range (Colour, Developer and Ultralights) is on a continuous growth path and has a partnership with over 40,000 salons across India.

About OMG Face of the Year: As India's biggest digital talent hunt, OMG Face of the Year is the ultimate launchpad for the next generation of models and artists. Now in its explosive third season, it's the most talked-about event in the Indian beauty and fashion scene.

About Hygienic Research Institute

Hygienic Research Institute Private Limited (HRIPL) is a prominent Indian leader in beauty and personal care products, specialising in hair care, skin care, and salon services. With over 60 years of legacy since 1957, HRIPL has grown from a single-brand promoter-owned entity to a multi-brand, multi-category organisation backed by private equity Premji Invest and is known for brands like Vasmol, Streax, and Streax Professional, along with Florozone in skin care. Committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, HRIPL operates with a vision to offer excellent products and services globally while fostering growth and spreading happiness. The company boasts a robust manufacturing legacy across six locations, adhering to international quality standards. HRIPL is honoured with accolades such as Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Innovation, and recognition in the FMCG sector, underscoring its commitment to excellence in workplace culture and innovation.

