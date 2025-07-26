Al-Nassr will return to pre-season action when they will take on the challenge of Austrian Landesliga team SK St. Johann in Tirol on July 26, 2025. Al-Nassr had a rather disappointing season in 2024-25 as they failed to win the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season. They also couldn't make it to the final of the AFC Champions League Elite and has now dropped the AFC Champions League two for the 2025-26 season. The team has undergone a few changes including the change of the old coach Stefano Pioli. Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus joined the club in his place and have taken up the job of taking Al-Nassr to victory in Saudi Arabia and in the continental competition. ‘Eyes on the Future’ Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Picture of Training in the Gym As Al-Nassr Star Gears Up for Pre-Season (See Post).

Jorge Jesus praised Cristiano Ronaldo saying he was the greatest human figure. The Portuguese manager who joined Saudi club earlier this month acknowledged that he joined the club because of the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner. “It's a sporting challenge.". Ronaldo, meanwhile, was a stronger performer in the recently finished season of Al-Nassr as he scored 25 goals in the Saudi Pro League and also provided three assists. He scored 8 goals in the AFC Champions League and 2 in the Saudi Super Cup. His contract extension was something which remained unconfirmed for long, but alongside helping Portugal win the UEFA Nations League 2025, he also extended his stay at Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr vs SK St. Johann Match Details

Match Al-Nassr vs SK St. Johann Date Saturday, July 26 Time 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue 1508 Saalfelden Arena, Salzburg Live Streaming, Telecast Details STC TV (Live Streaming)

When Is Al-Nassr vs SK St. Johann, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will kick-off pre-season proceedings against SK St. Johann on Austria on Saturday, July 26. The Al-Nassr vs SK St. Johann match is set to be played at the 1508 Saalfelden Arena, Salzburg and it starts at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Reacts After Rakai Twitch Streamer Says Lamine Yamal Better Than CR7, Video Goes Viral.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Al-Nassr vs SK St. Johann, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match?

Unfortunately there is no broadcast partner of Al-Nassr's pre-seasons games in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the Al-Nassr vs SK St. Johann pre-season friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels, For live streaming viewing option, read more.

Is Al-Nassr vs SK St. Johann, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Unfortunately, the live streaming viewing option of the Al-Nassr vs SK St. Johann, pre-season friendly 2025 is not available in India due to the absence of a digital partner. Although fans in Saudi Arabia, Middle-East and Europe can get the live streaming viewing option of the Al-Nassr vs SK St. Johann, pre-season friendly 2025 match by logging in on the STC mobile app and website.

