Home

Agency News Agency News Business News | Student Circus and ZigMe Conclude Talent Connect--UK-India 2026, Advancing India's Role as a Strategic Career Market for Globally Educated Indian Graduates Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], April 29: As global hiring markets grow more competitive and post-study employment pathways continue to evolve, Student Circus, an international graduate employability platform, has concluded Talent Connect--UK-India 2026, a virtual career fair connecting UK-educated Indian students and alumni with employment opportunities in India.

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 29: As global hiring markets grow more competitive and post-study employment pathways continue to evolve, Student Circus, an international graduate employability platform, has concluded Talent Connect--UK-India 2026, a virtual career fair connecting UK-educated Indian students and alumni with employment opportunities in India.

Also Read | Is Pooja Hegde Dating Rohan Verma? Here's Everything You Need To Know About the 'Baazaar' Actor.

The initiative highlighted growing interest among internationally educated Indian graduates in exploring India as a serious career market alongside overseas opportunities, reflecting a shift toward multi-market career planning.

The fair witnessed participation from 3200+ registered candidates representing 39 UK universities, alongside 46 participating employers hiring across financial services, consulting, engineering, business management, creative industries, and supply chain operations.

Also Read | Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: Will BCCI Penalise the Rajasthan Royals Captain?.

Participating organizations included ICICI Prudential, Axis Securities, Zoff Spices, Kalki Fashion, Inc.5 Shoes, Nua, and Bajaj Life Insurance, among others, reflecting hiring demand across both established industries and emerging sectors.

The platform recorded strong engagement across formats, with over 15,000 employer booth views, 2,500+ webinar views, and more than 4,000 direct interactions between students and employers, reflecting active and meaningful participation.

Over 130 non-entry-level roles were available, signaling a shift toward more substantive, career-aligned opportunities. In some cases, individual roles received over 100 applications within the first day.

Engagement has continued beyond the live event, with the platform remaining open for a month, allowing students to revisit sessions, explore opportunities, and continue applying.

The fair also drew participation from students and alumni of leading UK institutions, including Imperial College London, the University of Bristol, Warwick Business School, the University of Leeds, London School of Economics and Political Science, and the University of Exeter, among others.

"Talent Connect UK-India 2026 reflects a clear shift in how globally educated Indian graduates are approaching their careers. India is no longer seen as a fallback but as a highly competitive and credible market with an ongoing demand for high-quality talent. Breaking into top roles requires candidates to demonstrate their global perspective, problem-solving ability, and a strong bias for action. Employers are also looking beyond degrees or geographies to assess skills, adaptability, and the mindset to be fully invested. International exposure holds value when it translates into real, application-based impact.

Through Talent Connect, we have helped bridge this gap by enabling universities to better align with the expectations of Indian employers while giving employers deeper visibility into the rigor and global exposure international students bring. These conversations are key to enabling more informed hiring decisions," said Tripti Maheshwari, Co-Founder, Student Circus.

The event highlighted strong interest in roles across consulting, financial services, technology, and AI-led functions, alongside a growing trend of students evaluating opportunities across multiple markets, including India.

Employers highlighted the value of globally exposed candidates with adaptability, structured thinking, and strong communication skills, while students cited direct employer access and clearer visibility into India-based opportunities as key benefits of the platform.

"This has been a hugely informative, incredibly useful, and positive session, with great advice for our Indian students about the wonderful opportunities that exist in India for our talented graduates." - Joan Wright, Employability & Careers Consultant, University of Exeter

Student Circus also integrated a sustainability initiative in partnership with Grow Billion Trees, linking participation in the fair to a tree-planting effort.

Talent Connect--UK-India 2026 was supported by partners including the University of Birmingham and the University of Glasgow, reinforcing collaboration between global academic institutions and India's evolving job market.

Following the successful completion of this edition, Student Circus plans to continue building structured pathways for internationally educated graduates to explore career opportunities across geographies.

About Student Circus

Student Circus is an award-winning career readiness platform built specifically for international students across the UK, Australia, Ireland, and Canada. Founded by two former international students, it partners with 85+ top universities worldwide, supporting over 200,000 students through verified visa-sponsored job listings and internships, career events, job market insights, and a suite of career tools. Students using Student Circus have successfully secured roles at organizations including KPMG, Deloitte, BlackRock, and Rolls-Royce, among others.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)