Chandigarh (Punjab), September 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Chandigarh University pugilists Vishal and Khushi, with their splendid performances, bag the gold medals for the country at the Asian Youth Boxing Championship 2021. The Championship was organized at Dubai from 17 to 31 August 2021. Both the boxers with effective defence techniques and graceful footwork gave a tough fight to their opponents at the Asian Youth Boxing championship.

Khushi who hails from the Patiala district of Punjab is a 2nd-year student of B.A Sports at Chandigarh University. In her final match at the Championship, Khushi clinched the gold medal by defeating Kazakhstan's Dana Diday by 3-0 in the 75 Kg weight category. "I am a big fan of Marry Kom and want to represent India at Olympics-2024 at Paris. I am concentrating on my training and work-out so that I am able to meet the international standard," said Khushi.

Vishal Walia, also a student B.A Sports in the University kick started his campaign in the championship with his dominating performance against Kazakhstan boxer and earned a place in the finals by defeating him comprehensively 5-0. While playing in the finals, Vishal with his precise and sharp punches put up an impressive performance against Kyrgyzstan's Akmatov Sanzhar in the 80 Kg weight category and registered an easy win by defeating him with a final score 5-0. Dedicating the gold medal to the country Vishal Walia said, "It is the biggest moment of my career, and I am thankful to my coach and my University which is offering me moral and financial support in the form of scholarship so that I can concentrate on my game."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. R.S Bawa, Pro- Chancellor, Chandigarh University, said, "Indian boxers dominated the Asian Youth Championships by notching up 6 gold medals along with 9 silver and 5 bronze medals in the Asian Youth Boxing Championship in Dubai and proved that country has talented youth in the field of boxing." Dr. Bawa further said, "The University is providing full support to every talented student in the field of sports besides professional education. Chandigarh University has always supported young and budding players by offering them 100%academic scholarship under Dhyan Chand Sports Scholarship."

