New Delhi, September 2: The admit cards for the online preliminary examination for the post of assistant manager in grade ‘A’ (RDBS)/ (Rajbhasha Service) and assistant manager Grade B (RBDS) has been released by the NABARD on its official website. Aspirants, who have applied for the same, can visit the official website of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development at nabard.org to access and download their respective admit cards. UPCET Admit Card 2021 Released By NTA At upcet.nta.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

The preliminary exam is the first out of three phases of recruitment exam. According to official notification,candidates who qualify the exam and rank sufficiently high as decided by the bank, shall be called for appearing in the Main Examination. Followed by a personal interview. Scroll down for step-by-step guide to download the admit cards for NABARD Recruitment Exams 2021. Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket Online at ptetraj2021.com.

Here Is How To Download The Admit Cards:

Visit the official website of the bank at nabard.org

On the home page click on 'Career Notices'

A new page will open, here scroll down to click on 'Click here to continue'

Click on the link to download call letter for your respective exam

Login by entering required details

Download admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of their admit cards for future references. They are also advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies. The aspirants can download the call letter from the official site till September 18, 2021 by logging in with their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2021 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).