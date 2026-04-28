Business News | Students of DOT School of Design Secure Gold at IndiaSkills - Nationals

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 28: DOT School of Design, one of the leading design institutions in the city, fostering innovation in design education, announced the exceptional performance of its students across TN Skills and IndiaSkills competitions, marking a significant milestone in their journey from state-level recognition to the global stage.

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The achievement journey spanned multiple stages, with all participating DOT students successfully clearing TN Skills, a state-level initiative led by the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation. The cohort went on to secure 2 Gold Medals and 1 Bronze Medal at the TN Skills Regional Competition, followed by a Gold Medal at the IndiaSkills National Competition.

At TN Skills, Reshma J and Rudra JS were awarded Rs. 25,000 each, while Insiya M Dhorajiwala received Rs. 10,000. The awards were presented by Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu recognising their performance at the state level and encouraging young talent to pursue excellence in skill-based domains.

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At the IndiaSkills Regional Competition, Reshma J secured a Gold Medal in Digital Interactive Media, and Rudra JS won Gold in Industrial Design Technology. Insiya M Dhorajiwala earned a Bronze Medal in Graphic Design Technology. Continuing this performance at the national level, Reshma J secured the Gold Medal in Digital Interactive Media at the IndiaSkills National Competition and has qualified to represent India at the prestigious WorldSkills Competition.

The multi-stage competition framework from TN Skills to IndiaSkills regionals and nationals tested students across concept development, technical execution, and presentation, requiring them to perform in time-bound, high-pressure environments aligned with industry standards. Participants were evaluated on their ability to translate ideas into practical solutions, demonstrate precision in execution, and present their work effectively to expert juries.

The competitions also provided students with exposure to real-world problems, encouraging them to think critically, innovate, and adapt to evolving design challenges. From ideation and prototyping to final execution, each stage demanded a high level of discipline, creativity, and technical proficiency.

Faculty members at DOT School of Design played a key role throughout the journey, supporting students with structured training, technical mentorship, mock evaluations, and continuous feedback to ensure competition readiness at every stage. The institution's focus on hands-on learning and industry-aligned training enabled students to approach each level with confidence.

In his comments, Dr AR R Raammnath, Chairman of DOT School of Design, said, "Our goal is to create an environment where students can apply their learning beyond the classroom. Platforms like TN Skills and IndiaSkills provide the right exposure for them to test their abilities, understand industry expectations, and grow into confident professionals ready for global opportunities."

Mr Rizvi, Vice President - Strategy at DOT School of Design, added, "This achievement reflects a consistent progression across stages and the ability of our students to perform under competitive conditions. Our focus has been on preparing students holistically so they can adapt, execute, and present their ideas effectively at every level."

Sharing her experience, Reshma J said, "Each stage challenged me to improve and perform better. Winning at the national level and moving on to WorldSkills is a proud milestone in my journey." Rudra JS and Insiya M Dhorajiwala highlighted the learning and exposure gained through the competitions.

With strong performances across TN Skills and IndiaSkills and a pathway to WorldSkills, DOT School of Design continues to enable students to translate their skills into impactful achievements on national and global platforms. As Chennai's pioneering exclusive design college, it offers regular and global programs in Fashion Design, Communication Design, Industrial Design and Interior Design. With industry-expert faculties, DOT commits to hands-on projects, competitions, and pathways like WorldSkills equipping students to thrive in the creative industry.

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