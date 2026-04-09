PNN

New Delhi [India], April 9: The much-anticipated biopic Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj starring Subodh Bhave in the titular role is all set to hit theatres on April 24, 2026. The makers recently unveiled the teaser, offering audiences a glimpse into the divine life and spiritual journey of the revered saint, generating strong buzz across platforms.

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Directed by Sharad Singh Thakur, the film promises a deeply emotional and spiritually enriching cinematic experience. The teaser reflects a blend of devotion, mysticism, and powerful storytelling, with Subodh Bhave delivering a compelling transformation into the role of the legendary spiritual figure.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast including Hiten Tejwani, Samikssha Bhatnagar, Aniruddh Dave, Hemant Pandey, Rajesh Sharma, Milind Guna, Smita Tambe, Gourishankar, Aaartii Naagpal, Garima Agarwal along with Mohit Gupta, Varsha Manikchand, and Hardeep Kaur in pivotal roles. DOP by Karthik Mallur.

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Produced by Balram Garg, Balvir Singh, Sharad Singh Thakur, Khadag Singh Gaur, and Neelam Singh, the film is presented by Anisha Films International in association with PC Jeweller, BSR Film Productions, and Advance Technology. The All-India distribution is being handled by First Film Studios LLP.

The teaser hints at a visually rich narrative that captures the miracles, teachings, and timeless influence of Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj, aiming to resonate with audiences across generations. With its devotional essence and cinematic scale, the film is poised to make a significant impact at the box office.

With a powerful story, notable performances, and spiritual depth, Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj is gearing up to be one of the most talked-about releases of 2026.

https://youtu.be/vDtddZWWcU4?si=CZqF_vzgmKI6CbrK

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