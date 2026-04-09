Fact Check: Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vow to Hit Jasprit Bumrah for a First-Ball Six in IPL 2026?

The rise of 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the primary talking points of the IPL 2026 season. After several impressive cameos for the Rajasthan Royals, the teenager has found himself at the centre of a social media storm involving a supposed challenge directed at India’s premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Water Pipe While Batting During Rajasthan Royals’ Training Camp Ahead of IPL 2026 (Watch Video).

A video circulating on platforms such as Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) appears to show Sooryavanshi in a media interaction, allegedly stating his desire to hit Bumrah for a six off the very first ball he faces from him. The clip has sparked intense debate among fans, with some praising the youngster's confidence and others questioning his temperament.

The Viral Social Media Footage

The footage in question shows Sooryavanshi speaking during BCCI Naman Awards 2026, with a caption suggesting that the young left-hander is targeting the Mumbai Indians’ spearhead. Given the high-pressure environment of the IPL, such a bold declaration from a teenager against one of the world's most feared bowlers would be a significant headline.

In the clip, the audio matches the lip movements of the player, leading many viewers to believe the statement was genuine. It has been shared widely by fan accounts, accumulating hundreds of thousands of views within a few hours.

Viral Video with Misleading AI-Generated Claim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐕𝐀 (@vishvaselection)

Busting the Claims: AI-Generated Content

The context provided by these posts often points toward the recent clash between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Guwahati. During that match, Sooryavanshi did indeed play a fearless innings, scoring a rapid 39 off 14 balls. And in fact he did smash Bumrah for a first-ball six, but there is no documented evidence to suggest that such a specific challenge had been issued before the game or season.

A closer technical analysis of the viral video reveals that the claim is entirely fabricated. While the video uses authentic footage of Sooryavanshi from a previous interview, the specific segment where he mentions "hitting Bumrah for a first-ball six" is AI-generated. You can watch the actual full conversation of Sooryavanshi during BCCI Naman Awards 2026 here.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits Jasprit Bumrah for First-Ball Six

The audio has been synthesised using artificial intelligence to mimic the player's voice, and deepfake technology was used to alter his lip-syncing to match the fake dialogue. Sooryavanshi did not make these comments. In his actual interviews, the young batter has consistently spoken with humility.

Reality: AI-Generated

Misleading AI-Generated Claim (Source: Instagram)

For a young player like Sooryavanshi, who is still in the early stages of his professional career, such misinformation can place undue pressure on his future performances. Fans are encouraged to verify such high-profile statements through official franchise channels or reputable news outlets before sharing.

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Fact check

Claim : Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vowed to hit Jasprit Bumrah for a first-ball six in IPL 2026 Conclusion : The viral video uses authentic footage of Sooryavanshi from a previous interview but the specific segment is AI-generated. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).