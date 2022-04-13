Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Successive Technologies has always believed in their people and have acknowledged their efforts, dedication and hard work towards achieving the organization's common goals.

The zeal with which their team works together is highly commendable.

Even within this team of doers and achievers, some individuals stand out with their unwavering commitment and outstanding work - individuals who deliver exceptional results beyond their roles and responsibilities. Successive Technologies recognize these team members and wish to reward their efforts by making them part of The Founder's Club program and ESOPs policy.

What is 'The Founder's Club'?

The Founder's Club comprises of individuals who have managed to astound them with their work ethic, commitment, integrity, and accountability.

The purpose of such an initiative is to recognize employees contribution towards company growth and inculcate enthusiasm for working at the highest caliber and creating a sense of achievement for the creme de la creme of the team. It is a platform to acknowledge remarkable efforts and encourage more such initiatives.

Members of this club will enjoy attractive perks like adjustibility on working days, team members can work on client projects and also explore new innovations, self-learning, trainings - that assist in growth of individual and the business, also flexibility to Work from any location, onsite relocation to their US and other overseas offices, company sponsored international trips, interest free loans, medical health insurance for family, bi-annual performance bonuses, vouchers, discount coupons, and much more.

Launching of ESOPs

Successive Technologies has introduced an employee stock ownership plan (ESOPs) policy, a benefit plan intended to encourage team members to acquire stocks or ownership in the company. Successive have initiated this policy by giving company stocks worth INR 50 lakhs each to the eligible employees.

Rewards and Recognition Program

Recently, Successive held its annual R&R event. As part of it, Successive Leaders handpicked members who received a reward of INR 20 lakhs for going above and beyond their responsibilities. Top-performing business units also received cheques worth INR 50,000 for their efforts.

Many Successive team members received awards such as iPhone 13 pro, iPads, fitness trackers, electronic accessories, and over and above all, a trip to Dubai for the top 30 people.

Founded in 2012, Successive Technologies specializes in digital transformation. With an innovative approach, a unique perspective to problem-solving, and a digital native mindset, they empower clients to build a strong future-proof foundation. It also helps them provide enhanced customer experiences with speed and cost efficiencies.

Successive has been recognized by Deloitte as one of the Top 50 fastest growing technology companies for three years in a row. They have a global 800+ strong workforce that caters to customers across the globe.

For more information, please write to hello@successive.tech or visit www.successive.tech

