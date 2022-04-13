New Delhi, April 13: While the national capital Delhi got relief from heat wave and scorching heat due to light clouds on Tuesday, the Meteorological Department has given news of relief for the next three days in the national capital as well. According to the Meteorological Department, the presence of light clouds will continue in the sky till April 15. Due to this the temperature will decrease and people will continue to get relief from the heat wave. Apart from this, the Meteorological Department has still warned of severe heat in some states.

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over most of the cities of Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Strong and hot winds with a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour are likely over West Rajasthan. Dusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) will prevail over southern parts of Punjab and Haryana. Weather Forecast: Heatwave Alert in Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana; Heavy Rains Likely Over South and Northeast India

Light to moderate rain may occur at one or two places over West and East Champaran, Gopalganj, Araria and Kishanganj districts of Bihar. On the other hand, in the districts of Kanpur including Kanpur Dehat, Unnao, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Fatehpur, Farrukhabad, Banda, Jalaun, Mahoba, Kannauj, Chitrakoot, Etawah etc., between April 13 and 17, there may be rain with dust storm. Is. This will be the first rain of this summer. Weather Forecast: No Respite From Heatwave in Northwest India For Next Two Days, More Rain Likely in Parts of Tamil Nadu And Kerala

According to the Meteorological Center Shimla, there is a possibility of rain in many places with rain from April 13 to 15 in the central and high mountain parts of the state. At the same time, there is a possibility of rain in the lower and plains also from April 13 to 14. During this, a yellow alert has also been issued in these parts of the storm. Apart from this, there is a possibility of light rain in Kashmir and Uttarakhand on April 13-14. Occasional hailstorms are also possible with heavy rain.

Heavy rain is expected in West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh from April 13 to 16. There is also a possibility of heavy rain in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on 13-14.

