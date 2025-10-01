VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Acclaimed portrait photographer Sudha Chandani Khatri was recently invited to serve as a jury member at the prestigious BIG Awards, joining an esteemed panel that recognized outstanding acts and performances across industries.

The event, curated by Srikant Kanoi and his team, witnessed an eclectic mix of talent and creativity. Reflecting on the experience, Khatri said, "From mind-bending acts to soul-stirring performances, BIG Awards was pure magic. I am truly grateful to be on the jury. Thank you to Srikant Kanoi and the BIG Awards team for this honor."

The BIG Awards have emerged as one of the leading platforms for honoring excellence in diverse fields, bringing together achievers, creators, and innovators. This year's edition continued the tradition of spotlighting remarkable contributions while celebrating artistry and innovation.

With the inclusion of distinguished jury members like Sudha Khatri, Ramani Iyer the awards further strengthened their reputation for credibility and recognition of genuine talent.

