Mumbai, October 01: As many as 175 people die suddenly in India every day, with nearly 100 of these deaths caused by heart attacks, according to the NCRB report. The alarming trend reflects a significant rise in sudden fatalities over the past few years, particularly among men and those aged 45-60. Heart attacks account for the majority of these unexpected deaths, followed by other causes like brain haemorrhages. States such as Maharashtra, Kerala, and Karnataka report the highest numbers, contributing to more than half of the nationwide cases.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, "Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India," provides a detailed account of these fatalities, defining sudden deaths as those occurring instantaneously or within minutes from causes other than violence. In 2023, India recorded 63,609 sudden deaths, up from 56,653 in 2022, with heart attack deaths rising to 35,637. Men accounted for the vast majority, while women and transgender individuals made up a smaller proportion. 2 Sudden Deaths Shocks Karnataka: Yoga Instructor Collapses and Dies of Heart Attack in Chikkodi, School Teacher Succumbs to Heart Attack in Chintamani.

State-Wise Distribution of Sudden Deaths

Maharashtra emerged as the state with the highest number of sudden deaths in 2023, reporting 21,310 cases. Karnataka and Kerala followed with 7,551 and 6,930 deaths, respectively, together accounting for over 56 per cent of the nationwide total. Heart attacks were the leading cause in these states, with Maharashtra alone reporting 14,165 fatalities. Kerala recorded 4,345 heart attack deaths, while Karnataka had 2,352, indicating that nearly 59 per cent of all heart attack deaths were concentrated in these three states. In smaller regions like Odisha (589), Puducherry (48), and Lakshadweep (1), all sudden deaths were reported to be caused by heart attacks.

Gender and Age Trends

Analysis of the data reveals a pronounced gender disparity, with men constituting 53,310 of the total sudden deaths in 2023. Women accounted for 10,289 deaths, and transgender individuals made up 10 cases. Heart attack fatalities followed a similar pattern, with 30,999 men, 4,634 women, and four transgender individuals affected. The highest incidence of sudden deaths and heart attacks was observed among the 45-60-year age group, followed by adults aged 30-45, highlighting the vulnerability of middle-aged populations to cardiac events. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Chamba: Elderly Actor Playing King Dashrath in Ramleela Dies of Heart Attack on Stage, Video Emerges.

Rising Trends Over the Years

Both sudden deaths and heart attack fatalities have been steadily increasing since 2019. Sudden deaths rose from 47,295 in 2019 to 63,609 in 2023, representing a 35 per cent increase. Heart attack deaths also grew from 28,005 to 35,637 during the same period, a 27 per cent rise. The sharpest jump was seen in 2022 and 2023, indicating worsening health trends among India’s working-age population.

No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Sudden Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has investigated the issue of sudden unexplained deaths through multiple agencies. Officials clarified that there is no direct link between COVID-19 vaccination and sudden deaths in the country. Sudden cardiac deaths can result from a variety of factors, including genetics, lifestyle, pre-existing conditions, and post-COVID complications, according to studies conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

To better understand the causes of sudden deaths, particularly among young adults aged 18-45, the ICMR and NCDC have initiated complementary studies. These involve retrospective analysis of past data as well as real-time investigations to identify risk factors. Health experts emphasise preventive measures, early detection of cardiac risks, and lifestyle modifications as essential steps to curb the rising trend of sudden deaths across India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

