Business News | Sungrow and CCSE (social Arm of Fiinovation) to Launch Solar Skill Programme to Empower Youth in Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 30: Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has collaborated with the Centre for CSR & Sustainability Excellence (CCSE), the social arm of Fiinovation, to launch a Solar PV Installer Training Programme in Najafgarh, New Delhi. This initiative, under Sungrow's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) mandate, aims to empower underprivileged youth with technical skills and create green employment opportunities in India's growing solar sector.

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The partnership signing ceremony was officially held at the Fiinovation's Delhi office. Representatives in attendance included Mr. Varun Haritash from Sungrow, Mr. Debopam Mukherjee and Mr. Diwan Faiz from CCSE, as well as Father George and Mr. Pardeep Jindal from Don Bosco Tech Society.

Targeting youth aged 18 to 30 from economically weaker sections - including women and those without formal education - the programme will deliver 360 hours of structured training per batch (30 participants) in Najafgarh, with outreach extending to peri-urban and rural areas of South-West Delhi. The curriculum covers solar PV installation, system operations, and maintenance, aligned with national skill standards and complemented by practical field exposure, certification, and placement support. A core target is to achieve at least 70% employment or self-employment for participants within 3-6 months of course completion.

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As part of its CSR commitment, the initiative focuses on expanding access to industry-relevant vocational training, enabling inclusive livelihood opportunities, and building a skilled workforce to support India's transition to clean energy. By prioritizing underserved communities, the programme aims to bridge opportunity gaps and create pathways for sustainable income and long-term economic mobility.

"At Sungrow, we believe that the shift to clean energy must also create real opportunities for communities. Varun Haritash, Senior Manager-Marketing at Sungrowskilled workforce that can meaningfully contribute to India's solar sector while improving livelihoods for those who need it most."

-- Mr. Varun Haritash, Senior Manager-Marketing at Sungrow India

With a strong track record in CSR implementation spanning livelihood, health, education, and environmental sustainability, CCSE contributes a structured, outcome-driven methodology to the initiative. It is responsible for monitoring, tracking progress and delivering measurable results across the programme cycle.

"Skill development in the clean energy sector is no longer an aspiration -- it is a present-day need. Through this collaboration, we are creating meaningful opportunities for young people who have historically been outside the formal economy. Our focus is on outcomes that extend well beyond the duration of the programme."

-- Debopam Mukherjee, CCSE - Centre for CSR & Sustainability Excellence

On the ground, the programme is being implemented in partnership with Don Bosco Tech Society, a nationally recognized organization with extensive experience in vocational training and youth skilling initiatives across India. With a strong track record in delivering industry-aligned training programmes and facilitating employment linkages, Don Bosco Tech Society will support beneficiary mobilization, community outreach, and local implementation of the project.

"Quality vocational training must be both accessible and aligned with industry demand. Through this initiative, we aim to equip young people with practical skills and connect them to real employment opportunities in the growing solar sector."

-- Father George, Executive Director, Don Bosco Tech Society

India's solar energy sector has expanded considerably over the past decade, driven by national policy targets and growing private investment. Yet the availability of trained technicians at the grassroots level continues to lag behind industry demand. This initiative directly addresses that gap by building a pool of certified solar installers from communities that are geographically close to the work but have had limited access to formal training.

By combining the industry expertise of Sungrow, the implementation capabilities of CCSE, and the grassroots reach of Don Bosco Tech Society, the initiative creates a scalable model for skill-based livelihood generation in India's clean energy sector.

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