New Delhi [India], November 7: A sizzling and transformative journey through the world of fashion and glamour has been set in motion as Whatever Productions, Krishna Kunj Production and Anaika Production have launched 'Glam Flame,' a one-of-its-kind mentor-based reality show. Designed for both aspiring male and female models, Glam Flame is a pioneering show that aims to set ablaze the dreams of aspiring models across India.

With a distinguished panel of judges, featuring Sunny Leone, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Esha Gupta, contestants will have the privilege of tapping into their profound insights and industry expertise. Guiding and shaping the emerging talents at every step are esteemed mentors Rohit Khandelwal, Santoshi Shetty, Dinesh Shetty, and the renowned fashion and lifestyle photographer, Dabboo Ratnani. The captivating journey of Glam Fame - Season 1 will unfold across 10-12 compelling episodes.

Glam Flame is not your typical reality show--it's a unique platform dedicated to nurturing raw talent and guiding individuals through the intricate world of modelling. Aspiring candidates from all corners of India will be meticulously selected through a rigorous digital screening process, and those who make the cut will set out on an exhilarating journey, featuring Personal Interviews and Group Discussion Rounds conducted across 12 major cities.

Throughout the series, viewers will be captivated by the contestants' compelling evolution in areas of grooming, fitness, portfolio development, and choreography. As the journey unfolds, the contestants will encounter distinctive challenges and hidden elements designed to test their resolve and determination, ultimately allowing the most exceptional talents to shine brightly in the grand finale.

Sunny Leone, who is one of the pivotal judges of the show, shares, "Fashion isn't just about clothes; it is about empowerment. When you step onto that runway, you're owning who you are. You're telling the world, 'This is me, and I'm confident in my skin.' I'm excited to collaborate with Krishna Kunj Production, Whatever Productions & Anaika Production as a judge of Glam Fame because it's not just about looking good; it's about feeling good and believing in yourself."

Wearing the judges' hat for the first time, actress Esha Gupta, expressed, I'm super excited to be a part of Glam Fame! Having been a model myself, it's truly exciting to engage in mentoring, celebrating, and guiding all the aspiring models out there through the challenges they face in this industry. It's like the best show I could have been a part of and I'm very enthusiastic about this journey."

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, added, "Growing up in a family deeply connected to the industry, with my father, Nitin Mukesh, and my grandfather, the legendary Mukesh Ji, I've witnessed the ebb and flow of trends over the years. This understanding of the industry's dynamics is crucial. I believe that for a model to set trends, they must first comprehend the existing trends and the immense potential this platform offers to these young men and women. I'm truly excited to witness this new generation of talent taking the stage on the Glam Fame Show, and I'm here to share my knowledge and experiences with them as they embark on their remarkable journeys of self-discovery and success."

Dabboo Ratnani, India's celebrated fashion and lifestyle photographer, expressed, "As a mentor on Glam Fame, my passion for photography and fashion meets its true purpose. I'm thrilled to guide these aspirants on their creative journey. We'll explore the art of visual storytelling and the world of style together. My aim is to help them carve their unique paths in the industry, sharing the knowledge and experiences I've gathered over the years. The focus is on inspiring and empowering the upcoming generation of artists, and I'm delighted to see the makers of the show taking this significant step forward."

Unlike conventional fashion-based shows, Glam Flame is committed to preparing aspiring models for success and aims to reshape the landscape of the modelling industry. The show doesn't merely hand out titles; it empowers individuals to become models, breaking down barriers such as limited access to proper channels, expert mentors, and financial constraints. In the process, participants get one step closer to their dream of fame.

