Chikkaballapura, November 7: In a shocking case, a Class 9 student committed suicide after his parents scolded him over mobile phone addiction in a village in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura district, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as 15-year-old Lokesh and the incident took place in Chittavalahalli village. Karnataka Shocker: Teenager Brutally Tortured and Hacked to Death in Kolar, Police Officer’s Son Prime Suspect in Case.

Lokesh's father was worried about him spending most of his time on the mobile phone and wanted him to focus on studies. When father objected to his mobile addiction on Monday, both got into an argument. The boy fought with his parents and left the house in anger. Karnataka Shocker: Man Slits Own Throat at Public Place in Kolar, Dies; Probe Underway.

Lokesh in a fit of rage and not able to take the constant criticism hanged himself from a tree in an isolated place in the village, said the police. The police have taken up the investigation.

