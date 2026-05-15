Business News | Sunshine Telelink Marks 20 Years, Expands Distribution Network and Strengthens Growth with New Chennai Office

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 15: Sunshine Telelink (the house of brands for URBAN, Inbase, Arrow, Willsun & iPak), a pioneer in the Indian lifestyle technology and distribution landscape, is strengthening its nationwide expansion with a sharper focus on distribution, category growth, and partner ecosystem development. As part of this growth phase, the company has inaugurated a new corporate office in Chennai to support its expanding operations and network.

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The ceremony was led by Chief Guest Mr Kailashji Lakhyani, Founder Chairman of the All India Mobile Retail Association (AIMRA) and Vice Chairman of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). The event was further distinguished by the presence of special guests of honour, including Mr Manishji Singhi (Director, Konika Jewellery Pvt Ltd), Sha Kantilalji Gebchandji Vader Mutha, Mr Ashokji Surana, and Mr Mahesh Subramaniyan (CEO, Madurai Panthers TNPL).

With over two decades in the industry, Sunshine Telelink has steadily built a strong presence across multiple categories, including smart wearables, mobile accessories, and lifestyle technology products. The company operates brands such as URBAN, Inbase and Arrow, catering to a wide range of consumer segments.

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The company has built an extensive distribution network across India, with a retail footprint spanning over 15,000 counters nationwide, along with a presence in select global markets. This scale has been driven by a consistent focus on building strong partnerships and ensuring product accessibility across regions.

The company began its journey with a retail store, Mobile Link, and has since expanded into multiple brands and categories. From launching Willsun and Inbase to building URBAN into a recognised name in the smart wearables category, the company has steadily evolved alongside changing consumer needs.

The brand's excellence has been consistently recognised by the industry. Brands like Inbase and URBAN, alongside co-founder Aashish Kumbhat, have earned multiple prestigious accolades over the years, including India's Fastest Growing Brand (2021) and India's Premium Smart Wearables Brand (2023).

Speaking on the occasion, Aashish Kumbhat, co-founder of URBAN, said, "This new corporate office is a reflection of how far we have come and the vision we are building towards. It is not just a workspace but a space designed to bring together ideas, partnerships, and opportunities as we scale further. As we move ahead, our focus is on building a stronger and more connected ecosystem -- expanding our distribution reach, strengthening our portfolio, and growing alongside our partners in a more structured and sustainable way."

Looking ahead, Sunshine Telelink plans to significantly expand its distribution network, with a target to build a network of over 1,000 distributors by 2027-2028. The company is also focused on strengthening its presence across lifestyle technology segments and building a more integrated ecosystem driven by innovation and partnerships.

The inauguration of the Chennai corporate office signals Sunshine Telelink's commitment to building a complete lifestyle technology ecosystem. By strengthening its leadership team and expanding its distribution footprint, the company aims to solidify its position as a recognised leader at both the national and international levels.

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