Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI/GPRC): SuperBottoms, India's leading D2C brand for baby-care products, raised USD 3 million from Saama Capital, DSG Consumer Partners, and Venture Catalysts.

Their core product is an innovative reusable diapering range. SuperBottoms launched one-of-its-kind SuperSoft Underwear for kids and introduced 4 new styles in their everyday wear clothing collection.

Also Read | From Cannes to Met Gala, 5 Times When Deepika Padukone Picked Ravishing ‘Red’ Attires for the Red Carpet (View Pics).

The company was founded in Nov 2018 by Pallavi Utagi and has been a disruptor in the diapering space that has otherwise been a stronghold of FMCG giants.

Their innovative, patent-pending diaper design - UNO - is a best seller and category leader by a significant margin. The funds will be utilised for building a robust senior team that can expand the company's reach to increase their base of loyalist consumers.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Rapes, Impregnates 13-Year-Old Sister in Hyderabad; Arrested.

Commenting on the same Pallavi Utagi,Founder & CEO, SuperBottoms said, "We have been doubling every year until now - thanks to a very strong product, solid customer support, and an immensely loyal customer community of 1 lakh+ parents whom we are always grateful to. Going ahead, we wish to further strengthen our leadership position with strategic hires at key levels, who can take the brand to newer regional markets and expand in offline channels as well."

The brand enjoys a lot of trust and loyalty which the team will be looking at leveraging in the coming year - as they work towards launching functional clothing such as underwear and innerwear for kids in the age group of 4-8 years.

"As of now, all the underwear for kids that are available in the market are mini adult garments. The products are not designed keeping kids and their unique needs in mind. Our customers associate SuperBottoms with thoughtfully made products, and we remain true to that with our newer underwear and everyday wear range as well with minimal seams, smart fabrics, and comfort-first designs," says Saumya Agrawal who has joined the team from Flipkart as VP-Marketplaces to build SuperBottoms' presence on eCommerce channels.

"SuperBottoms has clearly built an identity for itself as a better-for-baby brand of baby essentials. As an insurgent in the space of cloth diapering, we see immense potential for the brand as it now looks at aggressive expansion. With the new round of funds, we are truly looking forward to taking SuperBottoms to newer heights as we build an offline presence along with a portfolio of thoughtful and functional everyday wear," says Salil Utagi, Finance Controller, SuperBottoms.

SuperBottoms, Founded in 2016 by Pallavi Utagi, SuperBottoms is an online-first sustainable brand of reusable cloth diapers and baby products focused on awareness and increased adoption of reusable cloth diapers in India besides the daily needs of babies & toddlers.

Run by a core team of parents, 90 per cent of whom are mothers, it's trusted by 20 lakh+ parents. SuperBottoms UNO, its flagship product is an organic reusable diaper with the capability to stay dry all night.

Made with organic cotton, it is very gentle and safe on baby's delicate skin. With a one-size-fit-all functionality, it has a patent pending for its innovative buttoning system that enables the same diaper to be used for babies up to three years.

The brand is a leader in the cloth diaper category in India and a bestseller on marketplaces like Amazon India. SuperBottoms have raised 2 million in Series A from Saama Capital & DSG Consumer Partners and another half a million in debt funding from Alteria. SuperBottoms, recognised as the 4th Fastest-Growing D2C Startup by INC42, sells baby essentials.

DSG Consumer Partners (http://www.dsgcp.com/)

DSG Consumer Partners (DSGCP) is an early-stage venture capital fund focused on investing exclusively in consumer brands and businesses in India and South-East Asia.

Since its inception in 2013, DSGCP has backed over 69 start-ups and helped build some of the leading insurgent brands including OYO Rooms (sold to Softbank), Zipdial (sold to Twitter), Redmart (sold to Lazada), Veeba, Epigamia, Chai Point, Eazydiner, SaladStop!, Chope, GOQii, Mswipe, The Moms Co (sold to Good Glamm Group), Sleepy Owl Coffee, Piccolo, Pip & Nut, YouVit, Brewlander, SleepyCat, Power Gummies, XYXX, Solethreads, Supertails and Vista Rooms.

Saama Capital (http://www.saamacapital.vc/)

Saama Capital is an early stage, sector agnostic, India-focused venture capital firm investing since 2006. The Saama team has built significant knowledge in several sectors including consumer focused companies, financial services/fintech, and SaaS.

Previously, Saama has backed a number of India's leading companies including PayTM, Snapdeal, Sula Wines, Veeba Foods, Lendingkart, Chaipoint, Raw Pressery, Vistaar Financial Services, EazyDiner, Moms Co. and Fisdom.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)