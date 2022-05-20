Hyderabad, May 20: A 17-year-old boy was arrested by police for allegedly raping his 13-year-old sister multiple times during the past two years and impregnating her. The incident occurred at Bachupally of Cyberabad commissionerate in the city.

K Narsimha Reddy, Inspector of Bachupally Police Station said “The boy was apprehended and sent to juvenile home. The girl was taken for a medical examination. Further investigation is on.” Bhopal Shocker: 55-Year-Old Woman Threatened, Raped by Brother-in-Law in Kolar; Case Registered

According to the New Indian Express, the boy is a second year Intermediate student and the girl, a class IX student. Their parents are working in private companies in the city. The victim did not reveal it to her parents fearing her brother. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Lucknow Doctor Booked for Allegedly Raping, Blackmailing Tution Teacher

When the girl informed her mother about missing her periods for the last few months, she was taken to a hospital at Gachibowli where she was found 18 months pregnant.

Following this, the girl confided in her mother about how her brother sexually assaulted her repeatedly. Worried, her mother took her to another private hospital at Secunderabad for termination of pregnancy but the doctors advised her to approach the Childline. Through Childline, the girl was shifted to Bharosa Centre in the city and after counselling, the girl along with her parents were produced before the Child Welfare Committee.

