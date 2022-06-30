Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI/PNN): Supreme Engineering Ltd has informed the National Stock Exchange (NSE) by a letter that the company has received a prestigious order from DRDO, the Government of India's R&D Agency involved with the development of Missiles Europe Companies.

The orders received are as under:

1. Export orders from Europe for Age-hardenable Nickel-Cobalt Superalloy, Grade MP35N.

The material has ultra-high-strength, toughness, ductility and outstanding corrosion resistance manufacturing and indigenising of Formula One, space oil & gas applications.

2. Nickel-based superalloys for supply to DRDO, Govt. of India's R&D agency involved with developing missiles.

Supreme already holds approvals and regularly supplies material to all the organizations under the Ministry of Defence, space and atomic energy and is approved for various platforms and sub-systems such as Long Range Surface To Air Missiles (LRSAM), Pinnaka, Konduras Missiles, Battle Tanks, Howitzer gun, AGNI, PSLV, GSLV etc.

This order has been received by the company's Special Steel Division located at Khapoli.

The special steel plant of Supreme Engineering Ltd. at Khapoli is involved with manufacturing and indigenizing exotic alloys for various critical applications such as defence, space, aerospace, nuclear power etc.

According to Sanjay Chowdhri, Managing Director of Supreme Engineering Ltd., the company has two manufacturing units. The Khapoli unit is in Maharashtra and has Special Steel Division, which manufacturers Exotic Alloys and Special Steels. Supreme is the only company in the private sector in India manufacturing Exotic Steel. Khapoli unit is equipped with advanced technology such as Vacuum Induction Melting (VIM), Argon-oxygen decarburisation (AOD), Electro-slag Refining (ESR), Radial Forging Machine (GFM), Rolling Mill, Heat treatment furnaces, bright bar plant & machine shop for manufacturing special alloys.

Chowdhri further informed that the company's second Wire Division plant is located at Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra. Manufacturing facilities at the wire division include heat-treatment furnaces, coil-to-coil peeling machines, drawings machines, bright bar plant and cold-rolling facilities.

The products of the company are used in Aerospace, Defence, Nuclear, Thermal Power etc. Since the products of the company form an integral part of the critical end-use equipment manufactured for defence, power and aerospace industries, it is important for the company to maintain the high qualitative standards as required by these industries. The manufacturing stages of special alloys and other products are consistently and regularly supervised through various quality control equipment and qualified personnel. Each product is monitored and checked for quality from the inception stage to the final stage of manufacturing. Both the manufacturing units have strong quality management systems certified by ISO 9001.

The company is NSE listed with shares of face value Re 1

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

