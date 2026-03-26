Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 26 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will virtually deliver a keynote address at a first-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence (AI) Symposium organised by Harvard Kennedy in Boston on Friday.

Revanth Reddy, who is an alumnus of the institution, has been invited to deliver the keynote address. In view of the ongoing Budget Session, the Chief Minister will not be travelling to Boston and will instead deliver his address virtually as a special arrangement, according to a release from Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Also Read | Srinivas Tandale Death Case: Hit-and-Run Case Registered After Businessman Cyclist Killed by Speeding Car Driven by Teen in Kalyan, Juvenile's Mother Also Named in FIR (Watch Video).

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Symposium will bring together leading voices from government, industry, and academia to deliberate on the rapidly evolving global Artificial Intelligence landscape.

The symposium will commence with opening remarks by Jeremy Weinstein, Dean of the Faculty at Kennedy School. Supported by the Business & Government PIC and the AI & Tech Policy Caucus at HKS, along with several Harvard-based think tanks, the event will be held in person at the HKS campus.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Man Prem Anan Sugunakumar Charged in Singapore for Letting Children Sit on Boot of Luxury Sports Car.

The symposium will foster dialogue on Artificial Intelligence across governance, economic competitiveness, geopolitics, and human capital, followed by panel discussions on "The Race to AGI", "AI in Emerging Markets", "Geopolitics of Compute", and "The Future of Work and Education", according to CMO.

The distinguished lineup of speakers includes Anousheh Ansari, CEO of XPRIZE; Illango Pachamuthu of the World Bank; Fatema Z Sumar; Landry Signe of the Brookings Institution, among several other global experts and thought leaders. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)