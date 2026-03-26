Bollywood veteran Boman Irani has sparked a wave of laughter across social media with a satirical response to US President Donald Trump’s recent claims regarding peace negotiations with "the Iranis." As geopolitical tensions persist in West Asia, Irani’s light-hearted video, which playfully confuses the nation of Iran with his own surname, has become a viral sensation, drawing reactions from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Boman Irani Jokes Smriti Irani, Aruna Irani and He Are Ready for Peace Talks With Donald Trump (Watch Video).

The humour stems from the ongoing conflict that began in late February 2026. While President Trump has publicly insisted that a deal with "the Iranis" is near, the actor-director took to Instagram to "accept" the invitation for talks on behalf of the Iranian community, offering a domestic alternative to international diplomacy.

Boman Irani’s 'Anything for Peace' Proposal

In a video shared with his 3.1 million followers, Boman Irani humorously addressed the viral reports of President Trump’s desire to negotiate. "The Iranis are ready for peace talks with Mr Donald Trump," the actor stated, while jokingly noting that three specific people had been "beckoned" for the task: himself, veteran actress Aruna Irani, and politician Smriti Irani.

"I am ready to do anything for peace," Irani said in the clip. However, he laid down a few light-hearted conditions for the US delegation. Refusing to travel to Washington, he instead invited the American President to Mumbai’s Dadar Parsi Colony.

Irani promised to host the delegation with traditional Parsi hospitality, offering meals of Dhansak and custard. He also made a satirical nod to India’s current domestic issues, suggesting that if the delegation brought along a gas cylinder, it would "make life very, very smooth" for everyone.

Viral Memes and Social Media Reactions

The video quickly bypassed the 3 million likes mark, triggering a flood of memes across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. The primary theme of the online humour revolves around the literal interpretation of Trump’s "peace talks with Iranians," with users imagining a high-level summit held at a dining table featuring Boman, Smriti, and Aruna Irani. Mandana Karimi SLAMS Boman Irani Over Donald Trump Roast Amid US-Iran Conflict, Says ‘Where Were You When Iranians Were Dying?’ (Watch Video).

Memes Flood Social Media After Boman Irani Reacts to Donald Trump’s Iran Remark

BREAKING: Trump currently in touch with 3 Iranis for peace talks - Smriti Irani, Aruna Irani and Boman Irani 🚨 pic.twitter.com/eyenDLiWoz — AIN (Parody) (@aiamit1) March 26, 2026

Boman Irani Agrees on Giving 'Boman' City of Iran to the US?

💥US - We concluded negotiations with Boman Irani. He has agreed to give the boman city of Iran to the US, one of the largest and the bestest cities ever in the history of west asia. 😀 pic.twitter.com/37orhCWogs — Dr. Shah (@ankitatIIMA) March 26, 2026

Breaking News!

Breaking News 📰😂 Donald Trump: “We’re negotiating with Iran.” Iran: “Bro… you’re not even in the meeting 😭” Investigation Update 🔍: Turns out he’s been talking to Aruna Irani, Smriti Irani & Boman Irani all along 🤣🤣 Wrong Irani… but full confidence 💀#Trump #Iran… pic.twitter.com/EUiGl7Pz28 — ItsNews8x (@itsnews8x) March 25, 2026

Even Zubin Irani Seems to Have Joined the US-Iran Peace Talks

Boman Irani confirms having received Donald Trump's proposal to hold talks with him to end the war. This confirms Donald Trump's claims of having talks with some very important Iranians. As per latest updates, Smriti Irani, Zubin Irani and Aruna Irani also are a part of the… — Ranchhod Das Chanchad (@rdchanchad) March 25, 2026

Fellow actors, including Farhan Akhtar, Tabu, and Jaaved Jaaferi, reacted to the post with laughter, while fans praised Irani for using his trademark wit to provide a moment of levity amidst the serious news cycle regarding the West Asia conflict.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).