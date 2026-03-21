Suraasa and Empyrean School leadership inaugurate India's first Teacher Development Centre in Navi Mumbai with a ribbon cutting, lamp lighting, and teachers queuing to learn more.

BusinessWire India

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: Suraasa, a global teacher development ecosystem trusted by 650,000+ educators across 50+ countries and 15,000+ schools, and Empyrean School, ranked #1 in Navi Mumbai by the Times School Survey 2025, have jointly launched a Teacher Development Centre (TDC) on the school's campus.

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The centre was inaugurated this week in the presence of Empyrean School's leadership team and teaching staff, alongside Suraasa's leadership team. A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the opening, followed by addresses from leaders on both sides and a walkthrough of the program by Suraasa's Head of Admissions.

The TDC is Suraasa's blended learning model, combining online training with structured in-person experiences at a school campus. For years, Suraasa's programs have trained teachers across 50+ countries through its online platform. The TDC adds a physical dimension to that: monthly collaborative sessions, classroom practice, and peer learning at a host school. Empyrean School is among the first in the country to host one.

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Why this partnership exists

India's teacher training infrastructure has not kept pace with how fast classrooms are changing. Most programs train teachers for the school system as it exists today. Suraasa and Empyrean School believe that isn't enough. Teachers need skills that match where education is headed, not where it's been.

Suraasa brings the system. It operates across the entire teacher development value chain: internationally accredited training programs, an AI-led learning platform, certified mentorship, placement services, and career progression pathways. Its flagship program, the Professional Graduate Certificate in Teaching & Learning (PgCTL), trains teachers through live virtual classes delivered by educators based in the US, UK, UAE, and Lebanon. On completion, teachers earn two globally recognized credentials: the PgCTL and the UK Level 6 Diploma in Teaching, regulated by Ofqual. Suraasa has also been sought by governments and education boards to help shape teacher qualification policy at a national level.

Empyrean School brings the campus, the classroom access, and the learning culture. Known for its inquiry-based model, Cambridge and CBSE pathways from Nursery to Grade 12, and a philosophy where learning and wellbeing go hand in hand, the school offers exactly the kind of environment where teacher training should happen: inside a working school, surrounded by real students and real practice.

Together, the two organizations will run a 12-month blended program that combines online learning, live international classes, and mandatory monthly in-person sessions at Empyrean's campus. Teachers enrolled at the TDC will also have the opportunity to observe and deliver classes at the school.

The program is open to all qualified teachers

The TDC is not limited to Empyrean's own staff. Qualified teachers from any school in Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas can enroll. The goal is to create a shared hub for teacher growth across the city that raises the bar for the entire teaching community.

Soumyabrata Mukherjee, Principal of Empyrean School, spoke about what the collaboration means for the school and for education more broadly.

"We are very happy that we have this humble opportunity to partner with Suraasa to host a Teacher Development Centre at Empyrean School. It is a big milestone for all of us here at school. To redefine education, we have to reimagine and redefine the role of the teacher. Through this collaboration, we aim to take our people through quality standards and benchmarks, give them training, allow them to learn from people, and have amazing experiences in our classrooms, which will help us fast-track our journey to becoming a developed nation."

-- Soumyabrata Mukherjee, Principal, Empyrean School

"At Suraasa, we focus on teacher development and derive our energy from educators who are self-motivated and eager to grow on their own. The decision to host a Teacher Development Center (TDC) at Empyrean shows that it is an institution that deeply cares about the happiness of the teacher community, providing them with tangible opportunities for professional development. We congratulate the school's leadership for their vision in establishing their school as a place for teachers to grow, develop, and learn alongside one another."

-- Loulou Hsaiky, Head of Learning & Academics, Suraasa

Enrollments now open

The Empyrean School TDC is now accepting enrollments for its first cohort, which starts on 11 April 2026. Interested teachers can learn more and apply at https://suraasa.co/t57N before the enrollments close on 31 March 2026.

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