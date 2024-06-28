NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: In an effort to promote health awareness and provide necessary knowledge to the community, a health and screening camp on Sickle Cell Disease was organized by Surya Hospitals in a rural village of Vasai, Maharashtra recently.

The event featured educational talks by Dr. Vandana Bansal and Dr. Nisha Iyer, which reached over 100 students. Additionally, Adivasi residents who were present at the camp were tested for the HPLB gene to evaluate their susceptibility to Sickle cell disease. Participants also had the opportunity to consult with doctors and receive valuable information on preventive care and healthy lifestyle choices.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vandana Bansal, Director, Department of Fetal Medicine, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology, Surya Hospitals said, "Sickle Cell Disease is a genetic hemoglobin disorder common amongst the tribal population of India. According to the census, Scheduled Tribes constitute 8.6 per cent of the country's total population and 11.3 per cent of the total rural population. Requiring lifelong management, Sickle Cell Disease contributes to significant morbidity and mortality amongst the affected infants and children. In India, there are many comprehensive guidelines for prevention of the disease developed jointly by the Government of Health and Family Welfare and the Government of Tribal Affairs. But because of lack of awareness those guidelines are not fructified. So, we have organized the camp to make people understand and give them a basic knowledge about the disease. Hope, through this initiative, we can strengthen our commitment to combating this disease."

Dr. Nisha Iyer, Pediatric Hemato Oncologist and BMT Physician, Surya Hospitals stated, "The initiative aimed to enhance health literacy among college students and the Adivasi population, identifying individuals at risk of Sickle cell disease. Regular health screenings are important for early detection and prevention of diseases. Events like these play a vital role in promoting overall well-being and empowering individuals to take charge of their health." She also added, "The success of the camp would not have been possible without the support of volunteers, and community members who came together with us to make this camp a reality. We, Surya Hospitals, extends its gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the health camp."

Sickle Cell is an inherited blood type disease in which a genetic mutation causes abnormal hemoglobin to clump together and soften red blood cells. Sickle cells cause blood clots, which can lead to bleeding, pain, infections and other serious problems. People with sickle cell disease carry only one defective gene and usually live normal lives, but they can pass that gene on to their children. Therefore, it is important that adults and newborns undergo medical examinations for the disease.

Specializing in women's and children's healthcare, Surya Hospitals proudly celebrates over 40 years of unwavering commitment to healthcare excellence. As a leading institution, Surya Hospitals has consistently demonstrated its dedication to providing exceptional medical care in Mumbai, Pune & Jaipur, boasting one of the largest Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) and achieving top-tier clinical outcomes. The hospital has a dedicated Human Milk Bank Facility and is becoming one of India's fastest-growing single-specialty hospital chains.

The Human Milk Facility of the hospital follows a strict safety protocol for collecting, processing, and feeding human breast milk. The Human Milk Bank also provides donor milk to babies in emergency who have been admitted to the NICU due to premature birth or other complications. The hospital has specially trained nurses to feed the little ones gently from time to time. Furthermore, it has garnered acclaim as one of India's largest academic and research institutes in the fields of Pediatrics, Gynecology, and Obstetrics, nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals.

