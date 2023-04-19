New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI/PNN): Surya Ji Kamble, alias Surya Jayraj, has developed a platform for aspiring filmmakers and artists seeking careers in the Indian film industry. Creating platforms for new filmmakers can be a powerful way to showcase their talent and help them gain exposure in the film industry. By providing resources and support, he is helping aspiring filmmakers bring their ideas to life and reach a wider audience. He is a respected mentor and passionate artist who wants to create opportunities for every citizen who has a Bollywood dream, irrespective of their age, and is willing to make something big in the Indian film industry.

Surya Jayraj has set up an organisation called SIFA - Surya Institute of Film and Arts. He is working with the mission to give a dedicated platform to creative individuals who wish to build illustrious in the Indian film industry. SIFA offers courses and training programs for various verticals like Film Production, Writing, Direction, Dance, Singing, Modelling, and Acting. Apart from these areas, the institute also offers technical training in the realm of Cinematography, Film Editing, Sound Design, Film Packaging, Designing, Publicity, etc.

A businessman by profession and an actor by passion, Surya Jayraj comes from a family where his father, Shree Bhivaji Kamble, was an eminent theatre activist and a respected actor in Marathi Theatre. Surya Jayraj has long been associated with writing and dramatic arts since college.

Aspiring filmmakers often need access to a wide range of resources, such as funding, equipment, training, and networking opportunities. Considering this, SIFA offers its own resources to help filmmakers get started.

Filmmaking can be a challenging and isolating process, making it important to create a supportive community where filmmakers can connect with others and share their work. The film industry has historically been dominated by a narrow range of perspectives. Established with an open mind, SIFA will showcase diverse voices and perspectives with the intention of attracting a wider audience and making the filmmaking process more inclusive.

With SIFA, Surya Jayraj is creating a platform that empowers and supports new filmmakers, helping them drive innovation and creativity in the film industry while offering resources like tutorials, equipment rentals, and industry connections. This will help attract and retain talented filmmakers and increase the value of the institution.

Surya Jayraj believes in continuously upgrading oneself in the field of acting. He has been an integral part of plays like "Aein Vasantat Ardhya Ratri," "Maans ka Dariya," etc., short films like "Pakad Rishton Ki," music videos like "Sang Rehna," "Sanj Rangli," and feature films like "Chik Chik Manto" and "Ashiyana."

Surya Jayraj is registered with IMPA as a Producer with his banner Jayraj Films Entertainment. He also owns a film studio with state-of-the-art equipment. Moreover, he has launched the OTT platform of Surya Talkies. His love for music made him start the label Jayraj Music where he produces audio and video music albums. He has several projects under the banner of Jayraj Films Entertainment. "Chichore," "The Last Clip," "Adhura Pyaar," "Call Girl," "Dhoka," "Sanam Re," "I Phone," Doggy Don," "Lalach," etc. are some of the most renowned web series streaming on the OTT platform of Surya Talkies.

Surya Jayraj stresses the importance of seeing the world in a different way, thinking outside the box, and coming up with innovative solutions to problems. He is driven by a passion for his craft and a desire to share his creations with the world. He has invested his valuable past and dedicated his efforts to developing relevant skills, even in the face of rejection and failure. He wishes to revive the old culture of studio systems, inspired by the likes of Guru Dutt, Raj Kapoor, V. Shantaram, and more.

With SIFA, Surya Jaryaj intends to have a positive impact on the world, inspire others, and leave a legacy. In the days to come, he aims to make SIFA one of the best options for new filmmakers in India at a local and national level. Currently operational in the Palghar District of Maharashtra, Surya Jayraj plans to expand SIFA to cater to all Indian languages in the future.

To learn more about Surya Ji Kamble and his ventures, visit his official website here: https://suryajikamble.com/

